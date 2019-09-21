Most people have a Joe Biden-like relative in their family, whether it’s a grandpa or uncle; brother or cousin; in-law or outlaw.
He’s a storyteller who can wing it from an often hazy memory while adding a voice inflection that blinks like a stoplight after midnight — proceed to listen, but do so with cautionary belief.
And you can’t help but do so. After all, he’s captivating and just plain fun as he spins a story.
Is his recollection on the mark, or is it slightly or even greatly exaggerated? Who really cares. It’s interesting; and you’re fond of the lovable family member, even if his memory can be cluttered by years of life and fails him at times.
The real Joe Biden is at it again times two — running for president; and voicing goofy gaffes after goofy gaffes; at times whoopers after whoopers.
But rather than over-analyzing every verbal misstep of the former vice president as if it is ever so weighty with importance, why not just savor his campaign as it stumbles and bumbles along. After all, Biden’s latest effort to win the presidency really is quite enjoyable.
Joe Biden likes to run for the White House, even though he has proven not to be good at it. This is his third try. The first two attempts were marked by mediocrity at best; incompetence more to the point.
He cut one campaign short because it was revealed that he had plagiarized the words of a British politician’s speech into one he delivered.
The other presidential journey was a short one because voters, well, just couldn’t see him as president. And that’s the ultimate indictment of a candidate.
He returns to the presidential campaign trail with eight years experience as vice president on his résumé. The 100 percent name identification that comes with that stint as No. 2 in the Barack Obama presidency vaulted him to a lead among the more than 20 candidates who kicked off the 2020 Democrat Party nomination race.
However, it’s a precarious margin. Far left Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts keeps closing in on Biden with every poll taken the past several weeks.
Biden, a former senator from Delaware, has tried since announcing his candidacy to travel a middle road to the nomination, but it was useless to do so.
That road has been under major reconstruction by political party activists for some time now. Biden, just like all other candidates, had little choice but to take the required detour from a middle ground on issues.
But a detour to where? Most likely to defeat in November 2020.
The majority of Americans are just not supportive of abortion on demand; Medicare for all; the Green New Deal or some variation of it; and some form of gun confiscation or buyback program.
Yet, that is the where the activists, who will determine the Democrat nominee, are taking the party. And those so-called Progressives — I still don’t understand why they are called Progressives considering they preach diversity but lack tolerance for any diversity of opinion — are in control of the party.
Middle-of-the-road Joe just doesn’t have a chance. Hell, even Barack Obama would now be far too mainstream for the Democrat Party — and Biden knows that. After all, when Biden invokes the name of his former boss, his lead takes a hit.
Biden will be the last of the old pols to run for the presidency. They were Baby Boomers who had strong opinions on public policy, just like any generation does in its youth.
But they also realized that compromise is not a dirty word. And also quickly came to understand that to get things done for the good of the country those with differing views were not necessarily the enemy. So — gasp — they actually worked with them and even came to personally like them.
Biden is now paying a price for doing so — for treating the generation that came before him with respect and dignity.
He even became friends with some southern segregationist senators, even though he found their stands on race issues repulsive.
That, of course, was absolute heresy to the young turks. Ah, those young Progressives are oh so pure.
So Biden was recently vilified for being a friend to some other colleagues who sadly and wrongly believed in segregation.
And the Progressives are now also showing no mercy in their criticism of Biden because of his age that they attribute to his frequent gaffes.
Come on, age has nothing to do with it. Biden has always been a walking, talking, hair-sniffing gaffe machine. It’s just Biden being Biden, which Democrats used to love.
But now he’s an old codger ready for the retirement home.
Goodness, Progressives, lighten up. Biden’s gaffes during this campaign so far are absolute gems. Here’s but a few of them:
He said it was great to be back in Vermont, when he was in New Hampshire.
He said a new child care proposal of his would create jobs for 700 million women. Wow. The entire U.S. population is only 350 million.
He said people need to keep their record players on. Joe Biden — the Vinyl Candidate.
He recalls confronting some hoodlum named “Corn Pop” with a large chain to control him and then used diplomacy to talk him down from any violence.
Biden still may emerge as the candidate to battle Trump in November 2020, which would set up the greatest gaffe campaign of all time. Trump and Biden would trade gaffe for gaffe.
But if not, he can relax knowing he was a good man with a good public service career.
And he can then settle in a comfortable chair and regale his great-grandkids with stories of when he was prime minister of England.
Oops!
