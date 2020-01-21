I am a lover of classic literature. Tried and true these authors and stories transcend space and time.
I enjoy diving into the worlds of the past and being taken on everyday adventures by the greatest writers in the English language.
One such book that took ahold of me and has never totally let me go is “Tess of the d’Urbervilles” by Thomas Hardy.
When I first met Tess, I was just out of school. I had heard of her name in passing, and that of Hardy, but didn’t know her story.
At that time, my love of classic literature focused on Jane Austen and I was prepared for a period piece with a happy ending.
Thomas Hardy did not need to write happy endings. Hardy is an author of romance and tragedies — the type that seeps into your bones.
Alive between 1840 and 1928 in England, Hardy’s stories are set in rural Victorian society in the semi-fictional region of Wessex. He shows the struggle of the real man and woman in the passions, circumstances and morality of their time asking questions we continue to wrestle.
For example, “Tess of the D’Urbervilles” is the story of a young Tess who is raped and bares the child of her social superior. The book asks the questions: How much is her fault? To what extent does she deserve to be punished? How long must she live with labels of wanton and mother of an illegitimate child? When will she be released by these chains and allowed to live in a weightless freedom?
In a world of #MeToo, the answer to these questions seem obvious. This was not her fault; she was the victim of rape; she did nothing wrong and should be supported by her family and society. But in a time before birth control and access to safe abortions, these questions become her. They dictate her life, existence and what becomes of her. They dictate her marriage, life and death.
However far we have come, those questions still linger. A victim asks them today as they did centuries ago. What could I have done differently? Am I worthy to be loved now that I’m soiled?
Although this story is set almost 200 years ago, today’s victims are still haunted by these lingering questions. After all, even though we now acknowledge who is the predator, we are still stuck in victim blaming. She shouldn’t have dressed or acted in a way to stir the man’s emotions.
With the powerful imagery, twisting plot lines and prose to sink your teeth into, I was sucked into my first Hardy novel.
Like I said, this was years ago. Although the bright light of Tess had faded in my memory, I recently found myself pulled back to Hardy. For the past few months, I have nightly traveled to Wessex while Hardy’s words were read to me. With the audiobooks playing, I would walk alongside Tess, Farmer Oak and Jude down the country roads while we discovering passionate truths.
I listened to “Far from the Madding Crowd,” “The Mayor of Casterbridge,” “The Return of the Native,” “Jude the Obscure” and “Tess of the d’Urbervilles.” These are not all of Hardy’s novels, and none of his poems, but a chunk of my winter reading.
Hardy’s plots bring a smile to my face and the endings, a tear to my eye.
Much like my beloved Jane Austen, Hardy writes about strong women. Between his lines are stories of female empowerment and the universal human experience. As a man, he has a powerful understanding of love. As a writer, he showed the transformative nature of love alongside the tragedy of love.
Each time I completed a book, I found that a deep breath and reflection was necessary. Hardy authored serious tragedies and they each added to my existence. My soul required time to soak up (learn from and process) and out (expel the negativity) of these tragedies.
I would turn on my favorite novel, “Moby Dick” by Herman Melville, and fly across the ocean with Ishmael and Queequeg. (Here is a secret: the first chapter of “Moby Dick” is hilarious.)
Before the Pequod reached the whaling grounds, I would find myself back in Wessex contemplating local council politics or farming technology.
I suppose Hardy has a pull on my heart. I say so discovering a resigned truth such as saying I breathe oxygen.
I’ve given myself to Austen and Melville but like choosing a spouse, Hardy stimulates something in my soul the others can’t.
Like a glutton for punishment, my lover, Hardy, pulls me back. With each title, he scars my heart.
