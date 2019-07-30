This past Sunday, my column put a face to the area’s childcare crisis and explained what it is like for foster families. Wow, did this get the community talking! I’ve had several people come up and say, “If I was retired I’d babysit for you!”
Those words explain the amazingness of this community. You need help? Let me help you.
Unfortunately, helping one person doesn’t solve the underlying issue.
What is the solution to the daycare shortage? License more daycares. (I’m not blind to the fact that this is hard.)
What is the solution to the financial burden childcare puts on foster families? Find childcare and pay for it, thus removing that burden from a few community members parenting a stranger’s child. (This is also hard.)
On Monday, artist Carmel Anderson spoke with me about foster care. Anderson lives in Alaska and has been in the area visiting family and speaking to area groups.
As an artist, she dives into subject matter that needs attention and creates art to bring awareness to the topic. Her next project is foster care.
During our talk, she asked me several questions and I want to share that conversation with you. These are some of her questions, from what I can remember, and my personal thoughts.
Why are there so many children in foster care? The main reasons children are in foster care are parental chemical abuse or parental mental illness.
Why do people abuse drugs? It is combination of factors generally including a predisposition (easily addicted or “runs in the family”), use as an unhealthy coping mechanism and socially acceptable by those with whom they surround themselves.
As I explain to my children, the first time someone uses a drug it changes their brain. A user’s brain is not wired like a healthy brain and it can be very hard to understand their thought processes because they are so different from ours. So, where I cannot comprehend choosing a drug over a child, for someone who uses drugs this decision was made long ago- the first time they used. Often, they didn’t realize they were making this decision when they did.
What is the main thing the public needs to know about foster care? A child is not in foster care because of something they did — they are not a naughty child being punished. They are in foster care because of something done to them. These are not bad kids. If you see behaviors, it is because that is how they have learned to protect themselves, and often their siblings, in order to survive.
Do foster parents need to be paid more? Even social workers agree that yes, foster parents need to be paid more. However, there is another way to look at this. Being a foster parent is not a paid position — it is totally voluntary. Any stipend that comes to us, goes directly to feed, clothe and care for the child. I’m not blind to the fact that some people become foster parents to make money (although, I don’t understand how this is possible).
As a tax base, to ensure that funds are not being misused, I would suggest directly paying for or reimbursing specific areas. For example, reimburse foster parents for childcare. Instead of giving a one-time clothing allowance, provide it annually. At holidays, give them a gift certificate to buy presents for the family.
Also, it would be great to have a second-hand-type-store where a foster family could go and grab things they may need from bedding and luggage to clothes and toiletries, for free. This could be run by social services and social workers could monitor who accesses it and when.
An ideal solution to many foster families who are truly involved to help as many children as possible would be to give them a larger vehicle or home so that they could have more children in their family. I know several area foster families who say, “I would have more foster children but I can’t fit any more into our vehicle and we can’t afford a passenger van.” On the other side, I know several foster families who have a very difficult time even getting to the grocery store because all of their children can’t fit into the car.
What about college? How do kids pay for or plan for higher education? In Minnesota, there are several criteria such as “You were in foster care for 30 consecutive days between your 17th and 18th birthdays” that someone must fit to receive up to $5,000 per school year for college expenses.
Although this is better than nothing, in other states any child who was in foster care, in that state, gets a free education to a public, in-state institution. If you want to break the cycle of under-education, unemployment and drug abuse, give the children as many opportunities as possible! Give the child the support and encouragement many middle-income households provide for their children- college assistance.
How do we make foster care unnecessary? Every society, from the beginning of time, has had some form of foster care. The noble class would basically trade boys over a certain age to create lasting bonds between families. Large families would send children to live with relatives. Community members would take in orphans.
Foster care isn’t going away. What we can do is to prevent its need. This is what social services tries to do. Family separation is always the last step and family reunification is always the first goal of foster care.
One idea, would be to invite the biological parent into the foster home with their child or children. They would learn from the foster parents how to parent and run a successful home.
In conclusion, yes, the foster care system is broken. That is not a secret to anyone who is involved. However, there are some creative solutions. Although my suggestions here have many practical difficulties, I was very glad someone asked me! Having inside knowledge of the system, I might (eventually) throw one good idea out into the universe.
P.S. I would love a passenger van. The kids would love a bigger house. My husband is pretty dang content as things are now. I guess God gives what we can handle at one time.
