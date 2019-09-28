“She doesn’t believe I’m adopted! Tell her I am!”
Apparently, one of my children whom I won’t identify (my daughter), at a recent sporting event (swimming), dragged a friend up to my husband and declared this statement.
“She is adopted,” he informed the friend. They told me this story later that night, both laughing.
“My parents I’m adopted, all the time,” responded this friend, “but I know they’re just joking.”
At lunch on Friday, as my husband retold this story he added, “I guess we are doing something right, or our kid is too normal!”
It is sweet to think people don’t believe Shannon hasn’t been with us since birth. (I wish we had been!) It feels like, although we are different and formed our family in a nontraditional way, society accepts us.
Biological families are automatically accepted — it is natural to give birth to your children. It only makes sense that they look like you.
In a lot of ways, foster and adoptive families have to try harder for this unthinking acceptance.
We’ve had a lot of kids who are of different nationalities than us. We’ve caught the strangest looks in the store! (It is one thing when a white woman walks around with an African American child. It is something even harder to understand when two white people have that same child!)
Being a white couple, with white children almost feels too easy. But I guess I shouldn’t overthink this adorable story.
I love my kids and I am glad that love appears totally natural to others.
