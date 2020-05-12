With fishing opener being an “unofficial holiday” to most Minnesotan’s, it can be hard to keep these people from traveling to their favorite fishing holes. Northern Minnesota is filled with hot spots when it comes to walleye opener meaning people from the Metropolitan area often times travel north for the weekend. Due to the COVID-19, it is important to keep these people from traveling to smaller cities in the north to decrease chances of spreading the virus. I am worried that the spread of the virus to small towns like mine can cause problems when it comes to not having the resources of medical care, small population, and the shut down of locally owned businesses.
As more and more people from small towns in Northern Minnesota worry about the spread of the virus, the government has yet to strictly enforce rules. Governor Tim Walz did warn the people about social distancing and reduced travel, but how strict are these rules? In a pandemic like this, the government has a responsibility to protect our small towns from the burden of the virus.
There are several options on stopping the spread of the virus: keeping laws strict on travel with boats and issuing citations to individuals who are not from the local area.
