The Iron Range has a daycare shortage. It is a fact most of us know but how many of us understand what that means?
Friday, after two and a half months in the corner of my office, our foster baby started a new daycare — in Hibbing.
Let me tell you our story.
We picked the little guy up from the hospital this past winter and I took family leave to spend his first few weeks losing sleeping and cuddling the little bundle. My dad was on an extended visit and he helped out so much!
Did you know that sometimes babies just need to scream to exercise their lungs? Being one of the eldest of nine and having four of his own, dad taught us a lot.
Having written several stories on the daycare shortage I knew to start looking for daycare as soon as possible. However, unlike the average new mother, I didn’t have nine months.
We really lucked into our first daycare spot. It just so happened that one of the ladies in my book club was opening an in-home daycare just two blocks from the newspaper. She was very understanding of the erratic schedule his visits with bio parents caused and worked with us.
Then, her husband got a job out of state and they moved on with their life. She gave us plenty of warning before her last day — two months. This, however, was not enough for a seamless transition to a new daycare.
Daycare spots are especially difficult to find for infants as they count as a higher percentage toward total capacity than older children because they take more supervision. Often, the only infant spot is taken by a sibling of an older child at that daycare.
We searched high and low using every resource the state and county made available to us (that being two websites- one which linked to the other). I called daycare workers I had interviewed and tried to pull strings. It didn’t work. They couldn’t risk being over capacity and getting their license removed.
Finally, we got into an interview at an in-home daycare! Success!
However, there would be a long wait before the spot would open up.
From May 15 to July 25 we had no daycare.
Both my husband and I work full-time and this became a huge concern for our family. What would we do? Would we have to tell social services to find a new home for this baby? What impact would that have on his siblings who we just adopted?
Before moving to the Iron Range, my husband and I lived in Williston, North Dakota, which is in Williams County. We were foster parents there and due to the oil boom they too had a daycare shortage. But there, even though we were in a very similar situation, we weren’t forced to confront these difficult issues alone.
The licensing body for in-home daycare is the county. For daycare facilities, the state is the licensor. This is the same in both Minnesota and North Dakota. Often times, as it is in both Williams and St. Louis counties, the social workers who license daycares work in the same office as the social workers who license foster homes. They work in the same department and know each other.
In Williams County, when confronted with the situation of foster parents who both work full-time and need childcare for the foster child, a social worker will call the in-home daycare and tell them they will be getting the foster child. Even though they may be legally at their capacity the licensing agency, the county, tells them they can accept this child.
As a foster parent, this was such a relief. In no way was my career disrupted due to a placement and that relieved an incredible amount of stress. It gave us the ability to really focus on the developmental needs of the child and not what to do with them during the day.
St. Louis County, however, does not do this. Instead, they give you the website for the DHS Licensing Lookup and Parent Aware, which links back to the license lookup. DHS’s website lists in-home and facility daycares who are licensed in a given area. It is up to you to make the calls and check on availability.
Social workers do not call daycares to find which have availability. The county does not adjust capacity levels to provide childcare for foster children.
Another difference between the two counties in which we were foster parents is how childcare is paid.
In Williams County, social services reimburses foster parents for daycare costs. Even though costs may vary by daycare, the fee is covered.
In St. Louis County, foster parents who need 40+ hours a month of childcare are given a stipend of $400 a month. I have never heard of this being enough to cover a daycare bill.
Foster children do meet the qualification for early learning scholarships of up to $7,500 a year made possible through the Northland Foundation. However, they must attend a Parent Aware star-rated setting.
Any childcare setting can volunteer to participate in the star program. The best settings have earned the highest star ratings.
However, the best childcare settings are full and not accepting infants. So even if a foster parent finds childcare, that doesn’t mean they can use the scholarship.
Also, it is a voluntary program. Why put the effort into getting a star rated if you have a two-year waitlist already?
I am not saying one county has childcare for foster care right and the other is wrong. What I am saying is that there is one way that was less stressful and financially realistic for us, as foster parents.
Foster parents work for their county. We knew what we were agreeing to.
Here we were with a baby, without daycare, for two and a half months. I feel so blessed working for the Mesabi Daily News. I cannot say enough good things about the company and our publisher, Chris Knight. He has always been so supportive of our foster care journey and has gone above and beyond to help us with this latest hiccup.
My office butts up against my husband’s. The Pack n’ Play sits in the corner of my office. If I was working and the baby was fussy, Jerry would come take him and visa-versa.
This worked for our family but, most importantly, we were allowed to make this work.
The Mesabi Daily News could have forced me to take leave but they value and trust me as an employee.
Now that the baby is in daycare we will be driving back and forth to Hibbing, a lot. If we live in Eveleth and work in Virginia why do we have daycare in Hibbing? We didn’t have a choice.
This whole process has been a huge headache. Seeing it all written down, I don’t know if we would have accepted his placement. No, delete that.
I would do this 100 times over for this child and my children.
But looking toward the future, I don’t know if I would agree to another placement that would put us in this position. There are foster families in St. Louis County which specifically say they will not accept children under a certain age because of the childcare issue.
Limiting the children a foster home will accept does not benefit the growing number of children in foster care. In fact, it puts a further strain on the system as the demographics are changing from the highest number of foster children being teens to now being babies.
Just food for thought.
I am grateful for our new daycare. I have high hopes that all will work out- even driving in the winter.
Although, man! I miss having the baby right next to me. I can’t wait to pick him up!
