The debate goes beyond racism

“He’s a racist, she’s a racist; hey, everyone’s a racist.”
That has sadly become a daily political mantra in today’s highly-charged and overly-emotional Washington circus. You can almost hear the calliope music in the background.
It wasn’t so long ago the racist label was saved for those who were, well, clearly racist. It was only rarely heard and then only when there was a right-on bullseye target.
But it’s now become so casually tossed about that it most often has no legitimacy. It has been terribly devalued.
Of course there are racism problems. There also are racists among us. And, yes, the harsh rhetoric that laps often on the shores of both political parties has too high a volume and too many racist tones.
But why is it so hard in the media to also realize and state that we have and are getting better in our racial interactions.
Way too often we hear people, through the media, say this country has never been more divided over race.
What? You gotta be kidding?
For crying out loud, we once fought a civil war that killed about 620,000 men; parts of major U.S. cities and have been devastated by bloody civil rights riots; blacks were once hanged by brutal murderers in KKK white hoods; civil rights workers from the north traveled south for the cause only to be killed; black churches were bombed, killing children; and the great civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was assassinated.
Now those are events that truly and horrifically reflect the unfortunate, costly and human tragedy of racial division. But we are now moving ahead on racial issues — yes, too slowly for some, but the steps are methodically one after another forward. Certainly not backward.
Yet, it’s racism that has transfixed so many political activists and others in the mainstream media.They just salivate to use the word and tar someone with it, even if grossly unfair. And that’s absolutely childish. But children would at least be given timeouts, if not rightly getting some soap applied to their mouths.
The latest national racism furor is over some very foul neighborhoods in Baltimore. Parts of Maryland’s largest city on the East Coast have been taken over by rats — the animal kind — and garbage.
The political rats are another part of the story as the city is simply rancid from years of corruption. Billions and billions and billions of dollars have flowed to Baltimore from Washington. But where has the money gone? Certainly not to rectify a problem that is just hideous, but is now at least finally receiving justified national attention.
Leadership of many large urban U.S. cities that are and have been decaying has been Democratic and mostly African-American for generations. So when that is criticized, charges of racism follow.
That’s what’s happening with Baltimore.
But, of course, it was President Donald Trump who shuffled and dealt the deck before the racism card was played.
He naturally made the issue far too personal, targeting U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, a black man whose congressional district includes those dreadful neighborhoods.
Payback for Cummings’ recent rude and nasty treatment of a Homeland Security official at a House hearing on the southern border dilemma? Quite likely.
But Democrats and the media read it otherwise. Trump was being a racist, again, they trumpeted, even though they have no way of knowing what’s in his heart.
Two years ago last April 6 in the early morning hours I was lying in a hospital pre-op bed, alone with my thoughts for a few minutes and awaiting a heart transplant surgery.
I wasn’t wondering if the heart I would soon receive was from a white or black or brown or yellow person. My bad heart, for the final time, was simply overflowing with gratitude knowing I would soon have a healthy heart pumping blood and therefore life in my chest and throughout my body.
And when a young man named Ryan, of Wichita, Kan., signed on as an organ donor, years before, he didn’t specify the race of a possible future recipient.
I believe past and current Baltimore leaders have been shamefully greedy and selfishly corrupt, which has led to rotting neighborhoods and a sad existence for people of that city.
Does that make me racist? According to some people embroiled in this really quite pathetic verbal firefight, maybe, I guess.
But if those people were to look into and know my heart they would find a strong, hard-working vital organ from a very good 26-year-old African-American man named Ryan from Kansas, who is now a brother of mine.
Racism? Hardly. It’s unconditional love— between two races.
