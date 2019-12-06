My daughter got an email on Wednesday from the powers that be at the University of Minnesota-Duluth informing her that the college program she is enrolled in there will be temporarily suspended as part of a move to cut the school’s operations and management budget by $5.2 million next year.
After reading a little further into the email, my daughter was relieved — I guess you could use that word — to find that those enrolled in the program today will be able to continue on toward their major.
Hooray for her and the bank and the government that are loaning her the $25,000 a year it costs to attend UMD.
The email, which came from the desk of Lendley C. Black, Chancellor, details the plan and briefly describes some of the fat trimming that will occur while glossing over the finer details found in the Thursday’s Duluth News Tribune story including:
•Cutting 24.7 full-time equivalent positions and will directly affect 29 faculty and staff, as well as 13 graduate teaching assistants.
•UMD’s Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, a professional development resource for educators on campus, will close, and $225,000 will be trimmed from UMD Facilities Management’s repair and renovation budget.
•A total of $3.45 million will be trimmed from the school’s Division of Academic Affairs, which includes each of the school’s colleges and comprises 75 percent of UMD’s operating budget.
•The rest of the $5.2 million will come from cuts to other Academic Affairs units, including the Natural Resources Research Institute and UMD’s information technology department; and from non-academic units including Student Life, Finance and Operations, Development, University Marketing and Public Relations, athletics and the chancellor’s office.
For the record Chancellor Black’s annual salary, which includes retirement contributions, was last reported by the DNT to be $362,989.
The budget cuts, according to a story in the DNT, are being made as UMD faces growing costs, declining enrollment and stagnant revenue.
Or in the words of Chancellor Black (or whomever wrote the email): The imbalance is due to expenses increasing at a higher rate than revenues from tuition and state funding.
It’s interesting how officials at UMD are presenting this information to the students that attend their university and the general public – as if they were suddenly broadsided by this unavoidable economic slap in the face and that all should be grateful that the cuts and changes are aimed at making sure the students get the best bang for their buck and wonderful education.
But the reality is, this has been coming for some time now.
It’s a tragedy that good people will lose their jobs and programs will suffer and more than a little unsettling that it will happen despite the best efforts of University of Minnesota officials to squeeze every drop of cash they can out of their students for years.
They aren’t alone in this. It is a trend across the country and very likely the main reason why student loan debt reached a staggering $1.6 trillion in 2018.
Somebody has to pay for it all. The new buildings. The fancy athletic facilities.
But despite the crazy cost of a college education, the money coming in is not enough to keep some of these institutions above water financially.
How is that possible?
There are over 10,000 students enrolled at UMD for the fall 2019 semester and I’m guessing each of them saw a bill similar to the one my daughter paid in September.
First, tuition for her as a full-time student was $6,097.
But that’s just the base price. From there, it’s all about the fees - nearly $1,000 worth.
What is she paying for?
Well, there’s the good old Student Services Fee that costs $308 per semester and an Academic Records Fee of $150.
Then there’s the Athletic Facilities Fee of $93 (she doesn’t know where the gym is), a Transportation Sustain Fee of $16 – whatever that means – and a Capital Improvement Fund fee of $5.51 for all those fancy new buildings I’m guessing.
Plus, she had to pay for a background check to get into her major ($44); a lab fee for one of her classes ($55); and finally the College of Education and Human Service Professions Collegiate fee ($255).
If you think all those fees cover it all, you’d be mistaken. We haven’t even touched on the books or my favorite, parking.
UMD has four parking lots that they sell annual permits for that range in price from $150 to $485 depending on location.
There is a waiting list for the permits, and they sell more of them then there are parking spaces, which means that if you get a permit you aren’t guaranteed a spot.
For those who don’t have a permit — or those who get to school during a busy time and can’t find a spot — there are meters and a public lot. That cost for public parking is $5 per day.
Then there is the fee she paid to attend freshman orientation day, which featured a tour and a lecture on how tough college can be for snowflakes, amongst other things.
Oh, and how could I forget the best part: We were told that we, as parents, were not allowed to be in the room while our children — influenced by staff at UMD — chose classes.
Federal law says they are adults and that their decisions are private.
To me it seems like legalized highway robbery — an easy way for colleges and universities to milk your son and daughter for every penny of government borrowed cash from a pot of taxpayer dollars via laws made by that same government.
Colleges and universities are free to sign your precious angels up for classes such as the UMD Seminar Class without so much as peep out of mom and dad.
What is the UMD Seminar Class? It’s a one credit class freshmen are required to take (pay for) designed to help students “make a successful transition to UMD.”
Assignments in this class include such useful tasks as yoga and answering questions like this: How would you feel if someone ghosted you during a group project (please share your feelings)?
Yup.
The final kicker is how universities and colleges have set up certain majors. No longer is it just based on a set number of credits taken in some random fashion but completed in a timely manner, now block schedules based on semesters and put in a predetermined order are used in such a way as to guarantee students will be attending college as long as possible.
This was most likely invented somewhere along the line to combat the loss of revenue four-year institutions saw as students started taking advantage of Post-Secondary Enrollment Options at community colleges – like my daughter did.
Her AA Degree means very little and she’s still considered a freshman (thus the mandatory seminar class) even though she already completed two years of college before enrolling at UMD.
Now, she’s in for the four-year (if she’s lucky) haul.
More cash for the coffers.
