The Eveleth-Gilbert School Board should immediately act to postpone the elections until this virus threat is diminished. There is no good reason to have this election now and there is no statutory requirement to have it at all.
The board majority has not demonstrated much concern about the impact of their decisions on the communities of Eveleth and Gilbert. It is not worth exposing even one person to this virus just to rush consolidation through.
Much of the information in their expensive taxpayer-funded advertising is misleading or totally incorrect. There never was a unanimous vote by the E-G board for consolidation. Two members remain strongly opposed.
Eveleth and Gilbert operated the senior and junior high on a cooperative basis for six years prior to formal consolidation. This was done with one superintendent and one business manager. The new school location will require all students to be bussed.
Eveleth and Gilbert taxes will be higher with consolidation than they would without. With all the uncertainty in the economy it would be wise to delay consolidation and vote no.
