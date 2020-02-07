This letter to the editor is in regard to a recent information obtained at the Jan. 8, 2020 meeting on the schematic design plan for the new Career Academy High School for Eveleth-Gilbert-Virginia.
A question was asked about how many square feet of space was allotted for the Industrial Tech/Technology Ed Academy. This Academy is one of three Academies that was extensively promoted to get the Referendum passed for the new EGV high school complex. The answer was 20,000 total square feet. Shockingly too little (EGV presently has 33,000 square feet of space for Ind Tech/Tech Ed and things are crowded).
The new Mountain Iron-Buhl High School has 8,000 square feet of Ind Tech/Tech Ed space with 7-12 class sizes averaging 44 students. When EGV consolidates, 7-12 class sizes will average 210 students which is five times more than MI-B. Logic would dictate that EGV should have 40,000 square feet of Ind Tech/Tech Ed space.
These are some past Ind Tech/Tech Ed offerings that were in the present new, 20-year-old Malone Hall which is planned to be torn down: Small Engines I and II (mowers, outboards, ATVs, snowmobiles, etc.); Automotives I (18 engines); Diesel Mechanics (10 engines). These four courses had a total shop space of 4,000 square feet. Automotives II (vehicle chassis and running gear with space for 12 vehicles). This course had a total shop space of another 4,000 square feet. Classrooms, student lockers, storage spaces, offices used an additional 3,000 square feet. A total of 11,000 square feet was used for these five past, very popular courses.
There still needs to be infrastructure space for: Electricity/Electronics (mechanical and architectural drafting, construction to include framing, roofing, surveying, concrete, masonry, electrical, plumbing, etc.
Furniture Making, Home Maintenance, General Metals to include welding, sheet metal, machining, foundry, forging, etc.
Synthetics (plastics), Graphics (printing), Manufacturing (assembly line) and Robotics.
How is all of this going to fit into the remaining planned 9,000 square feet? It will not. That is why 40,000 square feet of space is actually needed to do the job right.
If the proper amount of instructional space is not going to be built for the Ind Tech/Tech Ed Academy, then the whole Academies concept was just a scam to get people to vote yet on a tax referendum.
