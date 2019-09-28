An ecologist must be the doctor who sees the marks of death in a community that believes itself well and does not want to be told otherwise.” Aldo Leopold – 1943
United Nations report: “The same oceans that nourished human evolution are poised to unleash misery on a global scale unless the carbon pollution destabilizing Earth’s marine environment is brought to heel…”
With this in mind, one might think that the IRRB’s loan to Heliene Inc, the owner of the Mountain Iron solar plant, would be a good thing. Unfortunately, it isn’t.
About seven years ago, when I was about to install solar panels on my home, I joined a group of about 100 independent physicists, engineers, MDs, radiation specialists and journalists who are deeply concerned about the environment. The facts they provided soon changed my mind.
In our efforts to cut back on carbon, the carbon companies and anti-nuclear, science-deficient “green” organizations like the Sierra Club, which quietly accepts money from carbon companies, took pains to exclude nuclear power by from consideration by arguing that it wasn’t “renewable,” even though we have enough uranium and thorium to last 100,000 years.
Yes, we need electricity, but we must also consider its source. We should electrify our transportation industry and supply that electricity by rapidly replacing every furnace at every carbon-burning power plant with 90% efficient, CO2-FREE, environment-benign, modern nuclear reactors that cannot melt down, can convert 90% of our stored “waste” into electricity and are by far the safest way to generate electricity.
Because the carbon industries know that nuclear power will kill their profits, BP, Exxon and friends promote 20% efficient solar farms that require power plants that primarily burn carbon, (much of it supplied by aquifer-polluting fracking), to generate 80% of their rated capacity that they fail to provide. In the carbon company mind, profits come first, with the planet a distant “almost never” - and then just for show - as when BP added pretty yellow and green blossoms to their ads following their disastrous 800 mile “spill” in the Gulf of Mexico.
From the pollution where the minerals to make solar cells are mined to the difficult recycling at the end of their short, 20-year lives, the solar industry is a heavily subsidized disaster for the environment. See https//:tinyurl.com/n3frxms and http//:tinyurl.com/ycg32mbt.
Every highly subsidized, storm-fragile solar farm shoves aside the wildlife that once called it home. In addition, the nitrogen trifluoride used to make solar panels is 8,000 times worse than CO2. How “green” is that?
Here’s Dr. James Hansen, former chief climate scientist at NASA, now chief climate scientist at Columbia University, speaking on wind and solar.
http://energyskeptic.com/2013/james-hansen-says-belief-in-renewable-energy-same-as-believing-in-the-easter-bunny-or-tooth-fairy/
https://www.cfact.org/2018/07/08/30-years-later-james-hansen-blasts-renewables/
As climate change worsens, we are burning tar sands oil from one of the worst polluters on the planet and buying electricity from North Country Power and Great River Energy, which burns lignite, the most polluting member of the coal industry instead of expanding safe, efficient, environment-benign nuclear power.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: “Destructive changes already in motion could see a decline in fish stocks, a hundred-fold increase in superstorm damage and hundreds of millions of people displaced by rising seas…”
By ignoring CO2- free nuclear power and expanding carbon-reliant alternatives, we are, in effect, shooting ourselves the foot - and edging ever closer to cutting our throats.
To learn the hidden downsides of “renewables,” the many advantages of nuclear power and the often reprehensible methods of those who oppose it, download the free, image-rich PDF of Unintended Consequences the Lie That Killed Millions and Accelerated Climate Change from www.tundracub.com or https://tinyurl.com/unincons.
For paper copies priced at cost, see Amazon.com. For a presentation on climate change and energy issues, email tundracub@mediacombb.net or call 218-744-2003.
George Erickson is a past VP of the American Humanist Association, a member of the National Center for Science Education and the Thorium Energy Alliance.
