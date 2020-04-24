Since April 1 the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a lot of lives, shut down most of the country, has left millions of American workers without jobs through no fault of their own, and has beaten up an economy that was thriving at a record pace just a few months ago.
Closer to home, the ravaged world economy and the uncertainty going forward have led to officials at three northern Minnesota mines announcing that they will temporarily idle plants and send at least 1,120 workers to the unemployment line: Hibbing Taconite, Keewatin Taconite and Northshore Mining.
More could follow.
On Tuesday officials at UPM Blandin Paper Mill in Grand Rapids announced a temporary shut-down that will affect 240 employees.
You would think that announcements like these would get the attention of our state’s leaders in Washington D.C. but so far, it’s been pretty quiet. Not much of anything from our elected officials on either side of the swamp.
Not a, “hey, hang in there,” Tweet. Not a “we are doing all we can to help northern Minnesota’s soon to be unemployed workers,” press release.
Mining and the paper and logging industry (and all the satellite businesses that work with them) are the economic backbones of this area so the silence should be concerning to all of us.
I’m particularly interested in where our U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has been since stepping away from her run at the Democratic nomination for President and why there has been no comment that I could find.
At one point during every presidential debate she repeated the same story she’s been telling for years about knowing how tough it is on the Iron Range when the mines shut down because her grandfather worked in the mines in Ely.
So you would think she would empathize with the men and women about to be out of work.
But just hours after the Hibbing Taconite announcement there was nothing of note from her or her camp.
Instead, after the news broke Klobuchar pushed out two Tweets about a Prince tribute on television and the following: “This bipartisan report reaffirms what we’ve known – Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump. Protecting our democracy from foreign interference is vital, which is why we still need to pass my Secure Elections Act & Honest Ads Act.”
Politics as usual.
Since the start of this month Klobuchar’s Twitter focus has been mainly aimed at two areas: The President and voting, particularly a voting by mail initiative she says she is leading. Combined she has posted nearly 40 Tweets on each subject.
There have also been a handful of Tweets in support of Joe Biden; three about the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas and COVID response; a retweet of a Minnesota Public Radio news photo of Split Rock Lighthouse on Lake Superior; one Tweet each about the Rolling Stones and Jeopardy; and a variety of other entries.
But nothing about the shutdowns or anything happening north of Duluth.
On her website, klobuchar.senate.gov, under the heading “news releases,” not a mention of anything mining or northern Minnesota related this month.
It would be nice is if Klobuchar and others who represent us would at least take the time to acknowledge the Iron Range mines and how important they and the people who work there are to the region, the state, and the country.
A few encouraging words would go a long way.
o
A warning for anyone who is considering or has already applied for home mortgage forbearance through their bank: Read the fine print.
Forbes magazine released a story a couple weeks ago about a woman named Morgan Davis, a furloughed clothing designer, who called Wells Fargo to ask for help with her FHA loan, was given an offer to suspend three payments without penalty and ended up in a messy situation.
The CARES Act passed last month by Congress made it possible for mortgage borrowers with federally backed loans to seek forbearance because of economic hardship brought on by the fallout from COVID-19.
When Davis contacted her bank to ask for details, she was told that if she took the option all her mortgage payments would be due in a lump sum at the end of the three months so she said she’d rather keep paying her mortgage as long as she could.
The bank representative then offered to activate forbearance as a backup plan in case she needed to delay a payment and she agreed.
That’s when the problems started.
According to the story, when Davis attempted to pay her mortgage online a few days later she couldn’t do it.
Her Wells Fargo bank checking and savings accounts were ineligible to pay her Wells Fargo mortgage, so she drove to a local branch to pay in person then called customer service.
“I was told by one person on the phone my home was accidentally coded as a foreclosure, which sent me into a downward spiral of desperately trying to reach Wells Fargo,” she says.
She couldn’t reach anyone in the mortgage department by phone, waiting up to seven hours a day to talk to a person, and, after receiving a letter from Wells Fargo confirming the loan modification that she didn’t request, she turned to social media.
“I eventually resorted to tweeting like a crazy person to get someone’s attention,” Davis says.
Wells Fargo never did reach out on that platform but eventually someone from the bank contacted her and supposedly everything was straightened out.
“They are sending me a letter to apologize in writing and confirm my home is not coded for foreclosure,” she says. The bank gave her a direct extension to call to make future payments and told her they would investigate what happened.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.