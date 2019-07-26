Earlier this month the Loretto, Tenn., Police Department caused quite a stir when they posted a warning on social media that flushing illegal and prescription drugs down a toilet could lead to some serious consequences – specifically meth-gators.
I’ve never seen a gator up close, but I’m still pretty sure I don’t want to see one hopped up on drugs.
After some complaints officials from the department had to clarify that there is no such thing as a meth-gator – at least for now – and that law enforcement was trying to use a little humor to drive home the point that flushing any type of drug down the sewer is wrong.
As terrifying – or humorous – as you may find the thought of a meth-gator, the drug is no joke and in fact what is downright scary is just how prevalent meth use is everywhere, including Minnesota.
And how deadly it is becoming.
If you really want a shock to the system, head over to the website rehabs.com and punch your address into their new interactive meth map aimed at letting people know how close they live to reported clandestine meth labs.
Apparently, of the 109 of known meth drug labs in Minnesota, there was at least one within seven miles of my house. I’m sure there are more that nobody knows about yet.
The interactive map is part of an extensive study by American Addiction Centers Resource (AACR) – the parent company of rehabs.com - meant to uncover the scale of the meth problem on both a national and more localized level.
According to officials there, “the use of methamphetamine or ‘crystal meth’ as it is more commonly known, has caused widespread alarm in recent years – a nationwide problem which has surged somewhat surprisingly as authorities thought they had conquered the drug years ago in the early 2000s.”
So while opioid addiction is getting the headlines today, meth is making a comeback.
The study analyzed thousands of meth lab busts and seizures across the nation, tracking geographical and chronological trends of the resurgent threat.
Rehabs.com was formed in 2011 as a way to create a resource for all-things treatment and recovery. The goal is to connect people with top rehab centers across the country.
Through the meth study, officials at AACR were able to collect some interesting, and in some cases, startling data about the drug.
They collected data from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (National Clandestine Laboratory Register and Drug Seizure Database) from 2007 through 2016, totaling 29,746 records.
In addition, they used data related to the state in which the substance was obtained, the method of acquisition, the drug name, net weight, potency, calendar year collected, and value of the seized meth.
Not all the labs on the map are clandestine, some are just what the DEA discovered over that time period.
According to the study production often entails some agricultural element; poppy, cocoa, or marijuana cultivation can utilize vast tracts of land. But because meth can be made using inexpensive chemicals found in over-the-counter medications, it lends itself to clandestine manufacture inside inconspicuous buildings.
“Those type of meth labs have been discovered in every state, sometimes because an error in the ‘cooking’ process produces a deadly explosion. But in many cases, neighbors are completely unaware that they live near the current or former site of a meth manufacturing operation,” the report states.
Other findings of the study include:
• Although no state is entirely unaffected by meth’s presence, certain places emerged as manufacturing hubs. Missouri had 27.6 meth labs per 100,000 residents; authorities regarded the state as America’s meth production capital until Mexican cartels came to dominate the trade in recent years.
• Several Bible Belt states also witnessed a striking number of labs per including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi and Indiana.
• In DEA busts in which methamphetamine was seized, the quantity and purity of the confiscated product varied considerably.
• The states in which seizures were most frequent, such as Wyoming and Vermont, did not have the biggest busts on average. Likewise, states with the largest average amounts seized had relatively few seizures per capita.
• Average potency figures from each state presented compelling contrasts. Nevada had the highest degree of purity overall (the state leads the nation in deaths resulting from use of stimulants.
• Meth seized in Maine was nearly as potent, and the crisis in the state has caused lawmakers to consider requiring a prescription purchase cold medicine containing precursor ingredients.
• The most concerning mix of statistics may have emerged from Arizona. Ranked first for average seizure size and fourth for potency, the state possesses a deadly mix of quantity and potency.
• The street value of meth seized by year has declined precipitously in recent years. Meth has become increasingly affordable as of late, another trend authorities attribute to industrial-scale cartel production.
• Simultaneously, the potency of meth has skyrocketed. In 2007, confiscated meth was 41 percent pure on average. In 2016, it was exactly twice as potent.
• Meth is more potent than in its mid-2000s heyday, and far more affordable as well. In many states, lab busts have been exceedingly common; in others, a startling amount of methamphetamine has been seized.
• The average potency of crystal meth in Minnesota is 74 percent and 107,029 net grams were seized in 2016.
Perhaps even more unsettling is that not only is meth cheaper to obtain and more potent than it has been in the past, more users are winding up dead thanks to the introduction of fentanyl – a cheap synthetic opioid that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention characterize a hundred times more potent than morphine.
According to a recent analysis of death certificate data by CDCP, opioids were involved in an increasing number of methamphetamine related deaths.
In a May PBS Newshour report, citing the analysis, it was reported that roughly 10,000 meth users died in the United States in 2017, an increase of more than a third compared with 2016 and triple the number of deaths in 2012.
That puts the stimulant — a class of drugs that speeds up physiological and nervous system activity — on par with the opioid depressant heroin, which was involved in 15,000 overdose deaths in 2017, according to the CDC.
Misuse of both meth and cocaine has increased in recent years, surpassing nonmedical use of opioids, according to an annual survey by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
In 2016, the report states, 2.4 million Americans said they recently had started using cocaine, methamphetamines or prescription stimulants, including Ritalin and Adderall. The total number of current users of illicit and prescription stimulants that year was 13.6 million.
And three years into what epidemiologists are calling the third wave of the opioid epidemic - in which fentanyl has been involved in the vast majority of opioid overdose deaths — the lethal drug is now showing up in the bodies of nearly as many people who used cocaine and meth as those who used heroin.
