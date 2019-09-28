Proud past, bright future

EVELETH — A new mural overlooks downtown Eveleth and in it one can see Fourth of July parades past and future.
The mural is the finishing touch to the Eveleth Area Community Foundation’s plaza, along with the blue bench and arch, a plaque and newly updated list of donors on the corner of Grant Avenue and Jones Street.
“Our Foundation’s tagline is ‘A proud past, a brighter future,’” explained Jonathan Hoel, board chair of the Eveleth Area Community Foundation, the group that installed the mural.
“The mural incorporates our tagline by featuring a 4th of July parade scene. The left hand side features imagery of ‘Old Eveleth’...We wanted to project our community’s generosity, patriotism and pride.”
The midsection of the mural features the foundation’s name as a way to showcase the group.
“The right hand side features a modern day parade scene with an Eveleth Area Community Foundation float,” continued Hoel. “We included children on the float with diplomas in hand.”
A common denominator for the group’s actions and giving centers around youth, explained Hoel. The Eveleth Area Community Foundation gives scholarships and many grants including: United Way Buddy Backpack, Children’s Dental Service and Summer Outreach Work Project.
The new mural highlights the community of Eveleth through images of mining, hockey and fireworks.
In the making for over three years, board member Jon Marcaccini is excited with the mural’s end result.
“I think the mural turned out exceptionally well, it has plenty of elements all with a reference to some part of Eveleth’s past and future,” said Marcaccini over email. “It is good for a glance or a lasting look and analysis.”
Artists for the mural were Lili Payne and Tom Stewart.
“It was a great process and the Eveleth Area Community Foundation came with a lot of ideas,” said Payne over the phone Wednesday.
The wind echoed through the phone as Payne took a break from her most recent mural for the interview. She lives in Robbinsdale, near Minneapolis, and is working on a mural on the outside of the local hardware store.
“It is blue and says Robbinsdale,” she explained of the scene depicting a tomato and several robins. “We invented professional wrestling here so there are two guys wrestling, giving the mural some action.”
Comparing and contrasting the Robbinsdale and Eveleth projects, Payne explained that the two projects are very different as Eveleth’s mural was painted onto panels. “It was fun to work on panels and spend time on details versus outside...The panels are smooth and ready to go. They are protected from the elements so you can really take your time on the details.”
Payne has not seen the mural fully installed in Eveleth, but is going to try and attend the dedication.
The mural will be dedicated at a ceremony on at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 on the corner of Grant Avenue and Jones Street. A reception will follow at Margie’s Roosevelt with hors d’oeuvres and conversation. The event is open to the public.
The mural was funded with generous support by the City of Eveleth, Eveleth Merchants Association, IRRRB and Mesabi Sign.
The project was funded by donations specifically for the mural. Money from the endowment was not used. The Eveleth Area Community Foundation is affiliated with the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, which helps facilitate and support smaller foundations and encourages private giving for public good.
The Eveleth Area Community Foundation has the service area of the Eveleth-Gilbert School District. The school district is not the only organization that benefits from the foundation, but the target audience is within those boundaries.
The community foundation makes grants to nonprofits and to individuals for scholarships.
More information on the Eveleth Area Community Foundation can be found at their website https://www.dsacommunityfoundation.org/eveleth-area-community-foundation-fund-1, by following their Facebook page or contacting a member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.