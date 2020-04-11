VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Christopher Ellis Pearce, 36, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Connar Alan Patrick, 21, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Troy Allen Stahl, 23, Virginia, drugs-poss/sale hypo syringe/needle, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Darrick Santana Moreno, 21, Virginia, traffic-DAS, total fees/fines $685.
Darrick Santana Moreno, 21, Virginia, traffic-insurance-uninsured vehicle, total fees/fines $685.
Darrick Santana Moreno, 21, Virginia, traffic regulation-driver must carry proof of insurance, total fees/fines $685.
Christopher Joseph Lossing, 39, Babbitt, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Heather Rae Buczynski, 56, Virginia, driving while impaired in the fourth degree (.08 within two hours), 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for two years, 1 day credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $610.
Daunte Orvis Turner, 19, Chisholm, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 79 days stayed for one year, 11 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Rachel Michele Zeidan, 35, Duluth, theft-gas drive off-$500 or less, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Jason Kyle Banks, 28, Biwabik, driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $285.
Joshua William Bruner, 39, Gilbert, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Daniel John Hansen, 50, Mountain Iron, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 40 days local confinement, 40 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Kalsey Marie Adams, 26, Eveleth, trespassing-building or dwelling, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Walter Gino Fuenffinger, 55, Virginia, criminal damage to property-4th degree, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Zetta Angelfaye Yale, 33, Hibbing, traffic-DUI-4th degree (.08 or more in two hours), 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Larry Owen Luoma, 74, careless driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Michele Leigh Anderson, 58, Buyck, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within 2 hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Bryan John Warren, 61, Winton, traffic-DUI of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Geraldine Evelyn Deegan, 28, Virginia, assault-5th deg-inflict or attempt bodily harm, 90 days local confinement, 58 days stayed for one year, 32 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Geraldine Evelyn Deegan, 28, Virginia, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 32 days local confinement, 32 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $104.98.
Cody Scott Groshong, 29, Eveleth, DWI-4th-degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Gross Misdemeanor
James William Steinbach, 43, Virginia, drugs-5th degree possess Schedule 1, 2, 3, 4-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, 357 days stayed for one year, eight days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Christopher Joseph Lossing, 39, Babbitt, assault on a peace officer in the fourth degree, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Michael Paul Heitz, 31, Aurora, DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, 365 days local confinement, 364 days stayed for two years, one day credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
Jason Kyle Banks, 28, Biwabik, posess pistol without permit, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
Matthew Alexander Goette, 28, Hoyt Lakes, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Timothy Lee Thiel, 37, Embarrass, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within 2 hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Chelsey Nicholle Carter, 32, Tower, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Felony
Kimberly JoAnn Denne, 40, Mountain Iron, threats of violence, 12 months, 1 day Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 30 days local confinement, total fees/fines $660.
Kimberly JoAnn Denne, 40, Mountain Iron, threats of violence, 15 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 30 days local confinement, total fees/fines $500.
Shawn Harold Hage, 42, Chisholm, harassment/stalking, stay of imposition, 38 days local confinement, 38 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $285.
Michael Paul Heitz, 31, Aurora, criminal vehicular operation-substantial bodily harm-any amount Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance, 12 months, 1 day Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, six days local confinement, one day credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,285.
Adam Jacob Beal, 36, Cook, third-degree burglary, stay of imposition, 125 days local confinement, 125 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $460.
Shanon Patrick Booth, 43, Virginia, felony domestic assault, 23 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Sherrod Lennell Taylor, 43, Faribault, Minn., possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 12 months, 20 days St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
