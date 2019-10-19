VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
o
Misdemeanor
Katrina Marie Fasching, 19, Biwabik, Disorderly Conduct - Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, 2 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Roger D. Tokvan, 70, Eveleth, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, 45 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Darrin Rolland Amster, 55, Bigfork, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Tyrone Brantley, 45, Aurora, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed for one year, five datys credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $160.
Jonathan Hunter Dellinger, 20, Iron Station, N.C., careless driving, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Christopher Joseph Kugel, 28, Virginia, fourth degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $485.
James Michael Leblanc, 61, Proctor, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Mirando Jo Paulsen, 25, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle, alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $815.
Cynthia Kay Risberg, 55, Cook, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Rocky Victor Dircks, 43, Kinney, obstruct legal process-interfere with peace officer, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Felicia Kathleen Hiltunen, 28, Eveleth, criminal damage to property-fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, seven days credit for time served.
Shawn Douglas Port, 25, Mountain Iron, domestic assault-misdemeanor-intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another, 90 days local confinement, 70 days stayed for one year, 20 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Shawn Douglas Port, 25, Mountain Iron, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 74 days stayed for one year, 16 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Shawn Douglas Port, 25, Mountain Iron, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 76 days stayed for one year, 14 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Kabreena Rose Prasnicki, 27, Eveleth, traffic-DUI of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Gross Misdemeanor
Sara Alyssa Steigauf, 28, Bloomington, Minn., third degree DWI with alcohol concentration .08 or more within two hours of driving, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Mandy Jean Martin, 32, Virginia, uninsured vehicle, stay of imposition, six months supervised probation, total fees/fines $460.
Briana Josephine Carter, 22, Duluth, third degree DWI-controlled substance (with child endangerment), one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,090.
Stacey Lee Johnson, 31, Cook, third degree DWI, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Brandon James Reek, 26, Virginia, furnishing alcohol to an underage person, stay of imposition, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Mark Edward Drift, 51, Orr, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, five days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Cody Allen Wright, 32, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), one year local confinement, 96 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.