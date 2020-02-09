VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Justin Richard Finke, 25, Hoyt Lakes, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Justin Richard Finke, 25, Hoyt Lakes, trespassing-building or dwelling, 30 days local confinement, 30 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Jennifer Ann Volker, 34, Virginia, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one eyar, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Jeremy Steven Boettcher, 27, Babbitt, fourth-degree DWI-refusal to submit to test, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Trevor James Boes, 21, Ely, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Dequan Armani Moore, 23, Virginia, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $460.
James Nicholas Hansen, 36, Aurora, traffic-accidents-failure to notify police of personal injury, total fees/fines $185.
Ricki Paul Tippit, 45, San Diego, Calif., DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Jeremiah James Larson, 34, Ely, Disorderly Conduct - Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $660.
Joseph Scott Reynolds, 33, Virginia, traffic collision-collision with unattended vehicle, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
John Henry Franklin Jr., 23, Aurora, trespassing-business, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Johnnie Ray Geans, 41, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Jennifer Ann Volker, 34, Virginia, disturb-tampering with fire alarm, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Gross Misdemeanor
Shawn Leland Koski, 55, Virginia, intent to escape tax, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $985.
Andrew Berdell Warren, 44, Aurora, possess pistol without permit, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $485.
Matthew Robert Oja, 35, Soudan, DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana.
Felony
Thomas John Strle, 20, Virginia, burglary-3rd degree-steal/commit felony or gross misdemeanor, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 161 days local confinement, 161 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,350.
Elmer Paul Hasty, 38, Gilbert, driving while impaired in the first degree, 42 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 100 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $240.
Sarah Charlotte Day, 30, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 17 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 29 days local confinement, 29 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
