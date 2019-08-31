VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.

Misdemeanor

Matthew Mitchell Huseby, 38, Finland, Minn., domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 52 days local confinement, 52 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.

Brittany Ann Ginn-Dubose, 28, Ely, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol content .08 within 2 hours, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, 1 day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines, $410.

Felony

Stephanie Lee Meittunen, 26, Virginia, possession of a narcotic drug other than heroin in the third degree, 21 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 50 days local confinement, 50 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.

