VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Michael Paul Carsten, 43, Virginia, theft-shoplifting $500 or less, seven days local confinement, seven days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Patrick Garrett Mattson, 20, Eveleth, assault in the fifth degree, 33 days local confinement, 33 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
James Edward Jefferson Jr., 32, Virginia, criminal damage to property in the fourth degree, 76 days local confinement, 76 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Ronald Charles Silbernagel, 26, Aurora, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Michael Gaylen Garcia, 22, Forbes, obstruct legal process-no force, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Paul Edward Knuutti, 57, Ely, Disorderly Conduct - Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 80 days stayed for one year, 10 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Daniel James Norton, 53, Gilbert, obstruct legal process-interfere w/peace officer, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Joseph Scott Svoboda, 53, Culver, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Brad Alan Grandahl II, 36, Hibbing, harassment; restraining order-violate restraining order, 30 days local confinement, 30 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Crysta Lee Boshey, 27, Tower, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Colin James Crosby, 23, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Willow Renae Yoder Sullivan, 44, Virginia, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Gross Misdemeanor
James Edward Jefferson Jr., 32, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, one year local confinement, 289 days stayed for two years, 76 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Andrew Joseph Lee, 30, St. Paul, negligent storage of loaded firearms, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Jerry Aaron Kaivola, 28, Eveleth, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Felony
Dayton Joseph Konecny, 24, Mountain Iron, drive-by shooting, 48 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Dayton Joseph Konecny, 24, Mountain Iron, asault-second degree-dangerous weapon, 36 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $50.
Jered Richard Valinski, 35, Hibbing, driving while imparied in the first degree (.08 within two hours), 57 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $245.
Patrick Garrett Mattson, 20, Eveleth, damage to property-first degree, foreseeable risk bodily harm, stay of imposition, 33 days local confinement, 33 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,116.04.
Patrick Ross Siefert, 54, Embarrass, felon in possession of a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, six months local confinement, 47 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Algonso Carillo Buenaventura, 49, Duluth, criminal sex conduct-second degree-victim 13-15-position authority, 36 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,160.
James Edward Jefferson Jr., 32, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 122 days local confinement, 122 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
