VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
o
Misdemeanor
Branden Bruce Elias, 19, Virginia, careless driving, 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed for one year, six days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Michael Louis Villanueva, 38, Chicago Heights, Ill., illegal transport of a firearm, one year unsupervised probation.
Thomas Aloysius Lynam IV, 20, Chadds Ford, Pa., careless driving, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
Johnathon Michael Lundstrom, 22, Hibbing, Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $260.
Jonnie Michelle Rewertz, 20, Virginia, underage drinking and driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Valkyrie Reign Galli, 22, Los Angeles, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for two years, two years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $610.
Bruce Gary Ahlgren, 69, Cloquet, Careless Driving - Operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines #385.
Andrew Joseph Rosman, 27, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Hood Levan McMillan Jr., 35, Virginia, Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death, 90 days local confinement, 30 days stayed for one year, seven days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Gross Misdemeanor
George John Ewinski, 66, Ely, third-degree DWI-with Alcohol Concentration .08 or More Within 2 Hours of Driving, one year local confinement stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Eloise Jane Rath, 48, Roberts, Wis., DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours, one year local confinement stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Michael Louis Villanueva, 38, Chicago Heights, Ill., test refusal in the third degree, one year local confinement, 360 days stayed for two years, five days credit for time served, two years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
Gina Marie Dean, 47, Ely, driving while impaired in the second degree (schedule I or II controlled substance), 365 days local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Gina Marie Dean, 47, Ely, drugs,fifth-degree, possess Schedule 1, 2, 3, 4-not small amount marijuana, 365 days local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Isaiah Charles Kinsey, 34, Virginia, theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, one year local confinement, 218 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Harry Rayton IV, 33, Duluth, violation of an order for protection, 9 months local confinement, 200 days stayed for one year, 70 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines #385.
Felony
Michelle Marie Mehle, 36, Barnum, theft-alter identification numbers/symbols, 21 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Charles Fredrick Werth, 33, Aurora, criminal sex conduct-second-degree-victim under 13, 36 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 180 days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,060.
Jeremy Phillip Ames, 45, Embarrass, assault in the third-degree, stay of imposition, 4 days local confinement, four days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
Mark William Cerney, 36, Eveleth, theft of motor vehicle, 23 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Hood Levan McMillan Jr., 35, Virginia, Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 60 days local confinement, 14 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $660.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.