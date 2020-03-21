VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Jocelyn Kay Gregorich, 22, Aurora, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Samantha Gayle Thompson, 36, Aurora, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Brian Strang Ziemniak, 48, Minneapolis, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for two years, one day credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Tanya Lynn Deegan, 45, Virginia, disturb-disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Adam Albert Olson, 39, Austin, Minn., traffic regulation-driver must carry proof of insurance, total fees/fines $515.
Adam Albert Olson, 39, Austin, Minn., driving after revocation, total fees/fines $115.
Todd Ryan Love, 38, Duluth, speed 65 zone non interstate 78/65, total fees/fines $565.
Todd Ryan Love, 38, Duluth, no proof MV insurance, total fees/fines $565.
Todd Ryan Love, 38, Duluth, no insurance owner, total fees/fines $565.
Travis Michael Johnson, 30, Gilbert, ignition interlock-tampers circumvents or bypasses device, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $285,
Quentin Nathan Cameron, 35, Embarrass, DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Stephen Tyler Clifford, 29, North Branch, Minn., DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
April Christine Reasor, 44, Hill City, Minn., DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount of Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 86 days for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
David James Korpi, 61, Embarrass, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol content .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Kaylee Jennay Yeazle, 26, Duluth, drugs-poss/sale hypo syringe/needle, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Gross Misdemeanor
Michael Brandon Jarvis Jr., 19, Duluth, violation of domestic abuse no contact order, one year local confinement, 244 days stayed for two years, 121 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Amy Lee Doll, 42, Hoyt Lakes, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Quentin Nathan Cameron, 35, Embarrass, drugs-5th degree-possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4-not small amount marijuana, 160 days local confinement, 160 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Dugan Alton Norlander, 78, Virginia, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Seth Jacob Sutich, 41, Biwabik, driving while impaired in the second degree (.08 within 2 hours), one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for one year, 3 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Seth Jacob Sutich, 41, Biwabik, possess pistol without permit, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, one year supervised probation.
Clara Ann Chosa, 55, Britt, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
James Jeffrey Sheffield, 32, Minneapolis, violation of an order for protection, one year local confinement, 317 days stayed for two years, 48 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Ulysses Xavier Strong, 42, Virginia, threats of violence, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Ryne James Laine, 23, Britt, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within 2 hours), one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Anthony Tyler Lind, 33, Eveleth, driving while impaired in the third degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $30.
Felony
Tyler John Hood, 27, Iron River, Wis., burglary in the third degree, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Anthony Tyler Lind, 33, Eveleth, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 12 months, 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 30 days local confinement, total fees/fines $985.
