VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Owen John Barnard, 38, Moose Lake, disturb-disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $235.
Beth Ann King, 24, Tower, criminal damage to property in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Beth Ann King, 24, Tower, theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $340.
William Kenneth Timmerman, 26, Virginia, criminal damage to property-fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, total fees/fines $385.
Tari Lee Lauer, 52, Eveleth, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Noah Aaron William Mensink, 22, Gilbert, disturb-disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Thomas Leroy Gentilini, 82, Eveleth, traffic-careless driving, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Katie Jean Gribble, 42, Eveleth, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $985.
Ziggy Joe Hooser, 36, Buhl, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
Robert Lynn Caskey, 53, Virginia, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Paul Anthony Debelak, 34, Tower, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Michael Wayne King, 44, Virginia, assault-fifth-degree-fear/inflict/attempt harm, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Aaron James Sampson, 29, Virginia, drugs-possession/sale hypo syringe/needle, 40 days local confinement, 40 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Aaron James Sampson, 29, Virginia, traffic-DAR, 40 days local confinement, 40 days credit for time served.
Sarah Marie Declusin, 26, Duluth, drugs-possession/sale hypo syringe/needle, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Anne Marie Mackie, 59, Ely, traffic-DUI-4th degree .08 or more in two hours, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $610.
Douglas Robert Alto, 52, Cook, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $310.
Kade Ronald Kuusinen, 23, Mountain Iron, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $610.
Theresa Leigh Beaulieu, 35, Virginia, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $101.48.
Charles Wesley Myhre, 40, Virginia, theft-other-4500 or less, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $113.04.
Janna Marie North, 37, Ely, traffic-DWI-4th degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Kristina Lynn Hare, 31, Gilbert, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Isaac James Powell, 19, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle, alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, total fees/fines $410.
Gross Misdemeanor
Kyle Louis Coldagelli, 32, Virginia, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, 324 days stayed for two years, 41 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
Larry Edwin Holappa, 33, Virginia, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two eyars, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Brandon Michael Gartner, 19, Ely, criminal sexual conduct-5th degree-lewd exhibition-under 16 present, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for three yers, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Amy Lee Doll, 41, Aurora, third-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, one day credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Terrence Ronald Horejsi, 52, Winton, driving after cancellations (inimical to public safety), one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $985.
Branden Justin Kainz, 19, Aurora, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $615.
Ivan Earl Dennis, 28, Virginia, driving after cancellation, one year local confinement, 320 days stayed for one year, 45 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $360.
Amy Lee Doll, 41, Hoyt Lakes, third-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, one day credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Felony
Kyle Louis Coldagelli, 32, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 19 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 41 days local confinement, 41 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,060.
Cornell Cornelius Cockerham, 37, Hibbing, burglary-3rd degree-steal/commit felony or gross misdemeanor, 24 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
Ivan Earl Dennis III, 28, Virginia, felony domestic assault, 30 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 44 days local confinement, 44 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $160.
Joseph Dean Potter, 35, Virginia, burglary in the third degree, 24 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
Joseph Dean Potter, 35, Virginia, felon convicted crime of violence-firearm violation, 48 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
