VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Taylor Ailie Mather, 19, Grand Rapids, traffic-DUI-4th degree-controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, 1 day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Kerry Roy Sersha, 46, Britt, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year supervised probation.
Nicholas Joseph Sebunia, 40, Aurora, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Sandra Mae Walker, 79, Ely, traffice-DUI of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $260.
Justis David Harvey, 22, Duluth, obstruct legal process-interfere with peace officer, 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed for one year, six days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Tanner Steven Haavisto, 29, Gilbert, speed 65 zone non interstate 99/65, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $335.
Justin Lee Hill, 43, Cook, traffic-careless driving, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, 1 day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Riley Justice Erickso, 20, Buhl, disturb-disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Gross Misdemeanor
Johnathan Michael Rostvit, 22, Grand Rapids, burglary-4th degree-to commit misdemeanor, one year local confinement, 328 days stayed for two years, 37 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $160.
Michael John Baudhuin, 62, Aurora, third-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $465.
Brent Joseph Frederick Borash, 29, Forest Lake, Minn., one year local confinement, 354 days stayed for two years, 11 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $885.
Mark Alan Hren, 42, Babbitt, criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-leave scene of collision, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
Dean Alan Johnson, 46, Minneapolis, one year local confinement, one year stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $985.
Felony
Gary Michael Stillwell, 33, St. Cloud, Minn., felony receiving stolen property, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, $135 total fees/fines,
Gary Michael Stillwell, 33, St. Cloud, Minn., possession of a controlled substance in the 5th degree (methamphetamine), 3 years supervised probation, 120 days local confinement, 120 days credit for time served, 17 monts St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Kerry Roy Sersha, 46, Britt, threats of violence, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 30 days local confinement, total fees/fines $135.
Craig Douglas Tschida, 49, Cook, felon in possession of a firearm and/or ammunition, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, 12 months local confinement, 3 days credit for time served, five years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
