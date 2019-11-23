VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanors
Carl Brandon Hanson, 42, Babbitt, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed for two years, seven days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $310.
Gabriel Lynne Everetts, 30, Virginia, fifth-degree assault, 55 days local confinement, 55 days credit for time served.
Gabriel Lynne Everetts, 30, Virginia, criminal damage to property-4th degree, 55 days local confinement, 55 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Adam Christopher Hallam, 34, Hoyt Lakes, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 86 days staye dfor one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $300.
Lacey Ann Dashner, 32, Eveleth, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $185.
Mark Alvin Etter, 50, Iron, DWI-operation motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Jeremy Paul Finley, 42, Finland, DWI-operate motor vehicle, body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, total fees/fines $610.
Dennis Vernon Hilmas Jr., 52, Tower, misdemeanor 4th degree DWI, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credito for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Trent McCauley Jugovich, 22, Hibbing, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Logan Allan Sandberg, 28, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Sarah Marie Declusin, 26, Duluth, obstruct legal process-lawful execution legal process, 10 days local confinement, 10 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Joshua Henry Rivet, 33, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Gross Misdemeanors
Johnnie Ray Geans, 40, Hibbing, check forgery-make or alter a check, one year local confinement, 361 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $285.
Duane Matthew Tuner, 61, Chisholm, damage to property-3rd degree-reduce value $501-$1,000, 365 days local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $160.
Brian John Johnson, 24, Aurora, gross misdemeanor assault in the fifth degree, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Eldon Duane Strom, 77, Cook, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Austin James Swanson, 25, Ely, gross misdemeanor third degree DWI, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Danielle Nicole Thompson, 29, Soudan, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Jesse Lee Lundin, 44, Eveleth, damage to property-3rd degree-reduce value $5-$1,000, one year local confinement, 239 days stayed for one year, 126 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Terrance Michael McCann, 28, Virginia, assault on peace officer in the fourth degree, stay of imposition, one year supervised probation, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Felony
Amy Marie Jackola, 45, Chisholm, felony theft, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Christopher David Stella, 35, Embarrass, receiving stolen property, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 13 days local confinement, 13 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Gabriel Lynne Everetts, 30, Virginia, burglary-2nd degree-dwelling, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 55 days local confinement, 55 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Brandon Lee Bennett, 33, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth-degree, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $385.
