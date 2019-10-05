VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
o
Misdemeanor
Kevin Alan Givens, 43, Virginia, tampering with a witness in the third degree, 51 days local confinement, 51 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Kevin Alan Givens, 43, Virginia, obstructing legal process, 51 days local confinement, 51 days credit for time served.
o
Gross Misdemeanor
Richard Martin Evenstad, 56, Babbitt, child endangerment, stay of imposition, eight days local confinement, eight days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
o
Felony
James Randall Dornhecker, 54, Cotton, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 120 days local confinement, total fees/fines $160.
Wade R. Johnson, 44, Duluth, 48 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 243 days local confinement, 243 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Joseph Randolph Paine, 35, Hibbing, felony receiving stolen property, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $460.
Kevin Alan Givens, 43, Virginia, felony domestic assault, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 88 days local confinement, 88 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.