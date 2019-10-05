VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.

Misdemeanor

Kevin Alan Givens, 43, Virginia, tampering with a witness in the third degree, 51 days local confinement, 51 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.

Kevin Alan Givens, 43, Virginia, obstructing legal process, 51 days local confinement, 51 days credit for time served.

Gross Misdemeanor

Richard Martin Evenstad, 56, Babbitt, child endangerment, stay of imposition, eight days local confinement, eight days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.

Felony

James Randall Dornhecker, 54, Cotton, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 120 days local confinement, total fees/fines $160.

Wade R. Johnson, 44, Duluth, 48 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 243 days local confinement, 243 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.

Joseph Randolph Paine, 35, Hibbing, felony receiving stolen property, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $460.

Kevin Alan Givens, 43, Virginia, felony domestic assault, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 88 days local confinement, 88 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.

