VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
o
Misdemeanor
Travis John Burnett, 36, Virginia, traffic-careless driving, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
John Andrew Storm, 69, Cook, traffic-careless driving, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Travis Winston Benck, 28, Soudan, traffic-careless driving, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $435.
Chance Edmond Shirkey, 26, Gilbert, traffic-DUI of Alcohol, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $460.
Gross Misdemeanor
Marin Elizabeth Iozzo, 23, Maple Grove, Minn., 3rd degree DWI, one year local confinement, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Felony
Anton James Buckanaga, 25, Tower, financial transaction card fraud, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 171 days local confinement, 171 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
