Area skiers tackle Pepsi Challenge

BIWABIK — Area skiers took to the trails for what may be the final time this winter season at the 2020 Pepsi Challenge at Giants Ridge.
Ely’s Gabriel Pointer took home a fifth place finish in the men’s 50K classic race, stopping the clock at a time of 3:04:04.2. Pointer finished second in the 15-18 age bracket. Andrew Tilman of Minneapolis won the event with a time of 2:38.21.8. Brandy Stewart of Minneapolis won the women’s race with a time of 3:07.44.1.
A pair of Duluth skiers came out on top of the 50K freestyle race with Hannah Olson winning on the women’s side (2:32:36.2) and Bryan Cook taking home the men’s title (2:14:12.8). Ely natives Raif Olson and James Schwinghamer finished back-to-back in 30th (2:50.55.4) and 31st (2:53:18.7), respectively.
In the 25K classic race, it was Bemidji skier Logan Jensen that came out on top of the men’s event, putting down a time of 1:17:50.2. Carlton’s Courtney Gregory won the women’s event with her time of 1:39:28.3.
Locally, Aurora’s Tim Salo finished ninth on the men’s side with a time of 1:45:40.8. Embarrass’ Michael Novak was four spots back in 13th, finishing with a time of 1:56:11.2. Ely’s Carli Godard took home a ninth place finish on the women’s side, crossing the finish line at 1:58:11.4, while Ely’s Gracie Pointer ended her day in 12th with a time of 2:14:45.5.
In the 25K freestyle, Duluth’s Maja Petersson finished first in the women’s race with a time of 1:19:29.0. Ethan Erickson of Wyoming took home the men’s crown, winning with a time of 1:08:08.9.
Aurora’s Jenna Dickinson finished sixth on the women’s side, stopping the clock with a time of 1:26:04.3. Aurora’s Lydia Skelton finished 18th (1:36:44.6), Gilbert’s Natalie Fultz took home 21st (1:37:29.7) and Ely’s Paula Anderson finished 22nd (1:39:40.8).
On the men’s side, Ely’s Nate Nettifee finished in 18th with a time of 1:16:24.5, while Jon Hakala (also of Ely) finished in 24th (1:19:32.9).
In the 8K freestyle men’s race, White Bear Township’s Hayden Weddell came across the finish line a champion with a time of 23:06.9. In the women’s race, Ella Niznik of Bethel finished in first with a time of 23:23.9.
Locally, Gilbert’s Connor Matschiner finished in fourth place with a time of 26:09.5. Aurora’s Owen Lalonde took home sixth (31:36.5) and Virginia’s Larry Salo finished in ninth (34:33.9).
On the women’s side, Embarrass’ Chloe Houghton finished seventh in the 8K with a time of 29:26.4. Virginia’s Elysa Kemen finished in 11th with a time of 31:36.1. Finally, Ely’s Claire Blauch took home 13th with a time of 34:02.4.
