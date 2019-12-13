Blue Jays hold off Norsemen, 91-80

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range Norsemen had a game plan coming into Friday’s home contest with Minnesota: Stop 6-foot-8-inch center Emmanuel Akot.
By and large, the Norse accomplished that, but left themselves open to a dominant 30-point performance from the 5-foot-11-inch Blue Jay Chris Morales, who helped West take down the Norsemen, 91-80.
Limiting Akot to just eight points in the contest, Mesabi Range fell victim to Morales at the point, who was nearly perfect on the dribble and drive and could also pull up from just about anywhere to sink a shot.
The two teams raced out to a fast start. West’s Traelius Robinson nailed a three on the opening possession to go up but Mamoudou Cisse answered back with a bucket on the drive on the other end of the court.
Morales got his first bucket on the dribble and drive to put the Jays up 5-2, but Joshua Bryant nailed Mesabi’s first three pointer to knot things up at five.
The two teams kept swapping baskets until Jaylen Williams nailed a three for Mesabi Range to make it 15-14 in favor of the Norse. That bucket forced Minnesota West head coach Taylor Lupton to take a timeout and shortly after, the momentum fully swung in favor of the Norsemen.
Mesabi Range stretched their lead to eight with a pair of buckets each from William Howard and Dejsani Beamon, putting them up 26-18. But that’s as large of a lead as they’d have for the rest of the contest.
A bucket and singleton from Morales, a pair of free throws from Monterz Haeron and a three from Robinson knotted things back up at 26. A two from Elijah Williams and one more free throw from Haeron capped off the Blue Jays’ 11-point run as they led 29-26.
Minnesota West stretched their lead this time to 10 points at 42-32, but the Norse scored seven of the last nine points to go into the break down just five, 44-39. At the half, Akot had just four points for West as well as a pair of fouls to his name. Howard led the Norse with 11 points. Mesabi Range head coach Dave Wilson said that his squad was doing what they needed to defensively on Akot, but struggled on the boards, which gave West more opportunities to score each possession.
“The game plan was to stop the big guy,” Wilson said. “We don’t have anyone nearly as big as him so we wanted to front him and get him in some foul trouble which I think we did. The problem for us is that we couldn’t rebound on defense to save our life. They were beating us on the glass and taking multiple shots a possession and you can’t do that against a good team.”
The Norsemen came out hot in the second half, scoring nine points to just two from the Blue Jays in the first three minutes, forcing another West timeout. The Blue Jays battled back after the break, however, and went on an 11-point run to take a 57-50 lead. That stretch was fueled by Morales with a three pointer and a three-point play the old fashioned way.
Slowly, but surely, the Norse started to close that gap with Beamon and Chris Collins Jr. coming alive to eventually get Mesabi within reach, 69-67. A big play in the post from Howard then tied things up at 69 and Mesabi again regained the lead a few plays later with a three pointer from Arthur Joaquim, making it 72-71 Mesabi Range.
The two teams kept it close until 77-77. From there, things started tipping in favor of Minnesota West. Shots were falling and when they weren’t, the Jays were able to grab the rebound to put up another shot. Eventually the Norse were forced to foul, but the game was quickly out of reach with Minnesota West taking the win, 91-80.
Morales led all scorers with 30. Haeron and Robinson finished with 12 each. Jacquez Stoudemire added 10.
Howard led the Norse scoring with 17, Beamon added 15, Williams had 12 and Mayan White added 11.
“We missed a lot of opportunities to make some buckets,” Wilson said after the game. “We gave up those key boards on their end and that’s what one them the game.”
A quick turnaround, Mesabi Range will take on Ridgewater at 3 p.m. today. Williams says his team needs to come prepared to play.
“I told them that tonight is over. There’s nothing we can do about tonight. We have to get ready for tomorrow and be ready to play. We only have two more games in 2019 and we want to show what we’ve got heading into the new year.”
MWCTC 44 47 — 91
MRC 39 41 — 80
Minnesota West: Chris Morales 30, Xavier Dixon 6, Traelius Robinson 12, Christopher Bwanya 7, Jacquez Stoudemire 10, Monterz Haeron 12, Elijah Williams 4, Emmanuel Akot 8, Emmanuel Tor 2; Three pointers: Morales 2, Robinson 2, Bwanya 2; Free throws: 23-27; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Dejsani Beamon 15, Mayan White 11, Jaylen Williams 12, William Howard 17, Tyreese Wingfall 3, Mamoudou Cisse 8, Joshua Bryant 3, Chris Collins Jr. 4, Arthur Joaquim 7; Three pointers: Beamon 1, White 3, Williams 2, Howard 1, Wingfall 1, Bryant 1, Joaquim 1; Free throws: 8-12; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Minnesota West 53,
Mesabi Range 31
At Virginia, after being unable to compete in last week’s games due to low numbers, the Lady Norse were back on the court Friday with an eight player squad Friday night.
Minnesota West, however, came ready to play and defeated Mesabi Range, 53-31.
Evelyn Othow led the Blue Jays with 11 points. Lexie Ramsey added 10.
Haley Hansen led the Lady Norse offense with nine points.
Mesabi Range will be back on the court today at 1 p.m. when they host Ridgewater.
MWCTC 12 11 19 11 — 53
MRC 3 7 8 13 — 31
Minnesota West: Evelyn Othow 11, Justine Bernazeau 2, Anna Cadassou 5, Melissa Brandt 1, Alanna Goetzinger 7, Natasha Feliciano Diaz 2, Jeny Rivera 2, Lexie Ramsey 10, Emily Shaffer 8, Emily Wilke 5; Three pointers: Cadassou 1, Ramsey 1, Wilke 1; Free throws: 10-16; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Hailey Aho 8, Haley Hansen 9, Jazmine Manning 5, Hanna Sandberg 3, Madisen Overbye 6; Three pointers: Aho 2, Overbye 2; Free throws: 5-14; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.