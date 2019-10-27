Central Lakes upsets No. 1 seeded Norsemen, 30-2

MOUNTAIN IRON – Pretty much everything that could go wrong did go wrong Sunday for the No. 1-seeded Mesabi Range College football team in a 30-2 MCAC quarterfinal loss to No. 4 seed Central Lakes.
Plagued with poor field position in the first quarter, the Norsemen couldn't get much going when they had the ball.
Mesabi Range caught a small break when the Raiders missed a 32 yard field goal attempt in the first and James Smith hauled in a second quarter interception, but the Norse offense couldn't get on track. In fact, Mesabi ended the contest with more penalties (158 yards) than total offensive yards (147).
After Smith's interception, Central Lakes forced Mesabi Range to punt and proceeded to drive 65 yards to take a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard run by Rashaun Cage. Two Norse penalties also aided the drive.
The Raiders continued to take advantage of most every Mesabi Range miscue as they continued to build their lead.
On the very next possession for the home team, Central Lakes picked off a Kam Greene pass and ran it back about 25 yards for another TD to make it 14-0 on a cold, sometimes snowy and windy day at the Mountain Iron field.
Myles Ratliff, Torrey Patterson and the Norse did drive about 40 yards on their next possession but were again forced to punt. This time that worked out in Mesabi Range's favor as the Raiders were pinned on their own 10 yard line.
Two plays later, Central Lakes quarterback Jakob Olson fumbled on the goal line and Mesabi Range pounced on the ball for a safety – which turned out to be their only points of the contest – and a 14-2 deficit.
The Raiders (4-5) and Norsemen (7-2) exchanged fumbles and punts to close out the first half with Mesabi down by only 12 points.
Mesabi Range came out strong in the third quarter and stopped the Raiders on their first possession. However, Greene followed that up three players with an interception. Central Lakes took full advantage as Olson, Sherwood and Cage continued to rip off big plays. Cage eventually made it 21-2 as he broke free for a 15 yards touchdown run. Caged ended the game with 96 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Sherwood racked up 106 yards on the ground.
Mesabi Range came up short on their next possession with a fumble they recovered and a punt.
Sherwood then put together a 39-yard catch and run and Olson scored a few plays later from the 9 yard line for a 27-2 lead with 2:06 left in the third.
The Norse proceeded to fumble on their next possession and the Raiders added on a 35-yard field goal on their first drive of the fourth quarter to go ahead, 30-2.
The quarter didn't get any better for the Norsemen as Central Lakes controlled both sides of the ball and penalties slowed the pace of the game considerably.
With the game out of reach, Mesabi put together one last drive after an 18-yard catch by Renee Forskin and some nice runs by Ratliff and Patterson. However, after getting a first and goal at the 10, the Norse threw two incomplete passes and suffered two sacks to again come up short of an offensive touchdown.
The MCAC semifinals will be held next Sunday. The matchups are still to be determined.
C. Lakes 0 14 13 3 – 30
M. Range 0 2 0 0 – 2
Second Quarter
CL – Rashaun Cage 4 run (Alec Frederick kick)
CL – 25-yard interception return (Frederick kick)
M – Shawn Smith tackle in end zone for safety
Third Quarter
CL – Cage 15 run (Fredrick kick)
CL – Jesse Sherwood (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
CL – Frederick 35 field goal
