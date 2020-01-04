Cyclones slow down Lady Norse, 76-52

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range Lady Norse looked to hang tough with the visiting team from St. Cloud Tech Saturday, leading 13-10 after one quarter of action.
The Cyclones, however, had plans of their own as they outscored Mesabi Range 31-3 in the second quarter to lead them to a 76-52 win.
Kameyn D’Heilly led all scorers in the contest with 24 points for Tech. Kiara Coops finished with 14, Abbie Wuertz had a dozen and Sierra Bartkowitz chipped in with 11.
Haley Hanson led the Lady Norse with 20 points. Hailey Aho finished with 12.
Mesabi Range (0-4) will travel to Ely on Wednesday for a date with Vermilion.
SCT 10 31 17 18 — 76
MRC 13 3 18 18 — 52
St. Cloud Tech: Alex iMorris 5, Kiara Coops 14, Julianna Cottier 4, Maria Stokes 6, Kameyn D’Heilly 24, Sierra Bartkowitz 11, Abbie Wuertz 12; Three pointers: Morris 1, Bartkowitz 2, Wuertz 4; Free throws: 11-18; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Stokes,
Mesabi Range: Hanna Sandberg 6, Hailey Aho 12, Madisen Overbye 1, Haley Hansen 20, Christianna Monger 9, Jazmine Manning 4; Three pointers: Aho 1, Monger 2; Free throws: 9-19; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
St. Cloud Tech 94,
Mesabi Range 79
At Fergus Falls, the Norse finished their weekend 0-2 with a 94-79 loss to St. Cloud Tech.
William Howard led Mesabi Range with 20 points in the loss. Jaylen Williams added 17, Dejsani Beamon had 14, Daniel Modi added 12 and Mayan White finished with 11.
Paul Coleman led the Cyclones with 26 points. Torez Kinchen added 14, Tierre Davis and London Williams each added 11.
Mesabi Range (1-8) will travel to Ely on Wednesday to take on Vermilion.
MRC 32 47 — 79
SCT 45 49 — 94
Mesabi Range: Dejsani Bowman 14, Mayan White 11, Jaylen Williams 17, William Howard 20, Mamoudou Cisse 5, Daniel Modi 12; Three pointers: White 1, Williams 1, Howard 1, Cisse 1, Modi 2; Free throws: 11-12; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Howard.
St. Cloud Tech: Paul Coleman 26, Eric Racine 11, Torez Kinchen 14, Taye Carter 5, Michael Landquist 2, Tierre Davis 11, London Williams 11, Daniel Gardner 3, Michael Asbury 9, Tory Barber 2; Three pointers: Coleman 4, Racine 1, Kinchen 4, Davis 1, Williams 1, Asbury 1; Free throws: 12-16; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Friday’s Game
M. State Fergus Falls 83,
Mesabi Range 71
At Fergus Falls, Dejsani Beamon had 17 points for the Norsemen, but it wasn’t enough Friday night as Mesabi Range fell to Fergus Falls, 83-71.
Beamon led the Norse with 17, Mayan White added 16, William Howard had 14 and Mamoudou Cisse finished with 13.
Alend Alemadi led Fergus Falls with 23 points. Renell Edwards finished with 16 and Alex Hendricks chipped with 15, all from three-point land.
MRC 29 41 — 71
MSFF 39 44 — 83
Mesabi Range: Dejsani Beamon 17, Mayan White 16, Jaylen Williams 7, William Howard 14, Mamoudou Cisse 13, Daniel Modi 4; Three pointers: Beamon 2, White 4, Cisse 1; Free throws: 4-12; Total fouls: 24; fouled out: Beamon.
Fergus Falls: Alend Alemadi 23, Christian Norby 2, Zakaria Zaid 5, Nic Pearson 9, Jonas Baune 9, Renell Edwards 16, Mert Taylor 4, Alex Hendricks 15; Three pointers: Alemadi 3, Zaid 1, Pearson 1, Hendricks 5; Free throws: 17-25; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
