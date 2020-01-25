Devils wrestling ekes out narrow win at Pine City

PINE CITY — The Virginia Area wrestling team picked up a tight win Thursday, defeating Pine City 37-36.
The Blue Devils picked up six match wins and grabbed one more via forfeit to take down the Dragons.
At 113, Asher Hedblom won by fall over Tristan Johnson, getting the win in just 15 seconds. Carter Logan won by decision at 120 over Pine city’s John Mead, overcoming a two-point deficit to eventually grab the win.
Nolan Campbell picked up a 10-0 major decision win over Brody Clark at 126, earning four teams points for Virginia that ultimately made a difference in the end.
Gavin Benz won by fall at 132 over Levi Johnson. Gavin Holmes was also a winner at 170, defeating William Runyan by fall in 1:29.
Finally, Cory Beier won at 195, taking down the Dragons’ Colin Verrett. Beir normally wrestles at 182 but moved to 195 for a better matchup. The move worked in Virginia’s favor as Beier pinned Verrett in just 42 seconds.
The Devils also got a win at 220 with Ryan Wenzel winning via forfeit.
The Virginia Area wrestling team will be back in action on Friday, when they take a road trip to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
