Itasca drops Mesabi Range, 3-2

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range volleyball team ended their regular season with a bit of a slump.
They fell to nationally ranked Central Lakes Wednesday 3-0 before falling to Itasca 3-2 (13-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-9) Thursday night in their regular season finale.
The loss, however, doesn’t drop the Lady Norse further down in the MCAC North standings. They’ll be the No. 2 seed in the Region XIIIB Tournament no matter what but will have to travel to Brainerd, the home turf of top-seeded Central Lakes.
In the loss to the Lady Vikings, Haley Hansen finished with 20 kills and eight blocks. Isabella Mattila tallied 19 kills and three blocks. Madisen Overbye led the team in digs with 27. Taylor Mejdrich finished with nine kills, two aces and five digs while Hanna Sandberg added 12 digs.
Montana Baker finished with nine kills, 15 digs and four blocks, Kamini Bowman had three blocks, Morgan Rock finished with eight digs and Sarah Voss laid out the offensive attack with 53 set assists as well as three blocks.
Mesabi Range finished the regular season with a 16-11 mark and an 11-3 record in the MCAC North. Their opponent in the Region XIIIB Tournament is yet to be determined. Tournament play is set to begin on Friday, Nov. 1.
