Lady Norse beat VCC, stay in 1st

Mesabi Range's Madisen Overbye tips the ball over a Vermilion defender during Wednesday night's match in Virginia.

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range College women’s volleyball team stayed atop the MCAC’s Northern Division Wednesday with a 3-1 (25-20, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20) victory over rival Vermilion.

Montana Baker led the Lady Norse with an all-around effort that included 19 kills, 13 digs and two ace serves.

Isabella Mattila wasn’t far behind as she put down 18 kills to lead a potent Mesabi Range attack.

Sarah Voss made it all happen with 44 set assists, five aces and five digs.

With the win, the Lady Norse improved to 6-1 in the MCAC North and 10-7 overall.

Assistant coach Jesse Bennett said Mesabi Range played well in spots against a tougher and improved Ironwomen squad and still has things to work on.

The Lady Norse were also fueled by 15 digs from Hanna Sandberg, 11 digs and two blocks from Madisen Overbye, 10 kills from Taylor Mejdrich, nine digs from Kamini Bowman and six digs from Morgan Rock.

Mesabi Range hosts Century College (White Bear Lake) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments