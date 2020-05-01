Lady Norse beef up recruiting class

VIRGINIA — Brad Matuszak and the Lady Norse are on track to have 12-13 players on their roster for the 2020-21 season after being unable to field a team at times last season.
Three of the women will be returning as sophomores, and Matuszak “got a few commitments a couple of weeks ago’’ and is now “just waiting for them to sign letters of intent.’’
Olivia Suihkonen, Jazmine Manning and Christianna Monger will be back on the roster, the third-year coach said, and three others from the Twin Cities have committed. North Woods guard/forward Kennedy Wardas and a guard from Georgia are also on their way to the Mesabi Range campus.
Mesabi Range had to cancel three games last season after injuries left only five players on the roster. After the injured women returned, the team responded and fell just one game shy of the playoffs.
Next season, the Lady Norse will need to replace forward Haley Hansen, guard Hailey Aho, freshman Hanna Sandberg (attending college in North Dakota) and freshman Madisen Overbye (who will be attaining her AA degree and won’t be eligible for basketball), Matuszak added.
Mesabi Range has added Sierra Crushshon from Eden Prairie High School and Bonnie Taylor and Ayanna Easton, both from Minneapolis Edison.
Matuszak said Crushshon is a forward/post player that will help to replace Hansen. Taylor and Easton are both guard/forwards.
Regarding the Edison players, Matuszak said the recent hiring of the girls’ high school coach Tamara Moore to lead the men’s team played a role. He said they weren’t 100 percent until Moore signed on to be the men’s coach. Moore, a former WNBA player, is the first woman in the nation to coach a men’s basketball team.
While Matuszak has eight players right now, he’s still looking to fill out the roster.
“We have a bunch of local girls who are still kind of up in the air, not committed to anybody yet. We’re still trying to get them too. My goal is to get the local girls first and foremost. I also like to have a mixture. Some out of state, some local girls. This year, it’s kind of working out that way. We have a few from the Cities and a couple out-of-staters and then we’ll also have a couple local girls as well. It’s a good mix.’’
What has been behind the successful recruiting the last few months?
“I got a better start on the recruiting trail this year,’’ said Matuszak, who was recruiting women for the first time last year. “Recruiting women is a lot harder than recruiting guys. There are a lot more guys that are just looking for an opportunity.’’ At the same time, it’s hard to find women that want to attend college and play basketball at the same time, he added.
Recruiting efforts have included mailing out 500-plus recruiting letters to high school seniors, utilizing two national recruiting websites and social media and talking to coaches around the state.
For example, a girl from Eden Prairie had already committed somewhere else, but Crushshon decided to head north after Matuszak and her coach talked about the other recruit.
“It’s seems to have helped so far,’’ he said of the different methods used.
Having Moore as the head coach of the men’s team has no doubt had an impact.
“She obviously knows a whole heck of a lot more than I do. She’s been around and played at the highest professional level for women. It’s going to be nice to have her there on campus.
“She’ll help my program too,’’ said Matuszak, who will be picking her mind when he can. That could be at practice or even during games when she is in the stands, he added.
“It’s a huge lift for our men’s program, but it’s also gonna help the women’s program and every program in general.’’
While the roster is looking good, Mesabi Range and other colleges around the country still have to be concerned about the impact of the coronavirus and possibly not having on-campus classes.
Pending COVID-19 subsiding, Matuszak said, “We’re looking forward to a very fun and exciting season. We’re preparing like we’re going to have one.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.