Lady Norse drop a pair of matches at St. Cloud event

ST. CLOUD — The Lady Norse came up against two of the best volleyball teams in the country Saturday at the St. Cloud Crossover event and came home with a pair of losses.
Rochester — fourth in the nation — and Minnesota State Fergus Falls both blanked Mesabi Range College, 3-0, showing just how good they are. Rochester downed Mesabi, 25-13, 25-15 and 25-14, while Fergus Falls won, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19.
Against the Yellowjackets, Sarah Voss led the way with 14 set assists, while Isabella Mattila put down eight kills and Montana Baker added five more. Voss, Madisen Overbye, and Kamini Bowman each added one block, while Mattila recorded two blocks.
However, the team’s serve receive was inconsistent and the Lady Norse couldn’t get much going on the offense side of things in both matches.
Against Fergus Falls, Mattila was a force at the net with 10 kills and three blocks. Voss engineered 14 more set assists, along with a pair of blocks. In the dig department, Baker collected 11 to go with her five kills and one block. Taylor Mejdrich put down four kills and Overbye chipped in with one block.
Mesabi Range (1-3) hosts a triangular Wednesday. The Lady Norse face Rainy River at 4 p.m.; Rainy River plays UW Barron County at 5:30 p.m. and Mesabi closes out the event against UWBC at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.