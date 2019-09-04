Lady Norse drop Cards, 3-2

VIRGINIA — Mesabi Range head volleyball coach Sara Matuszak called Wednesday’s home match against Hibbing a good example of “the good, the bad and the ugly.’’
Fortunately for the Lady Norse, they ended on a high note to drop the Cardinals in five games, 3-2 (25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10) to win the first conference game of the season.
Matuszak was happy to say the contest “finished on the good’’ for Mesabi Range, but added “there was some ugly and bad in there’’ also.
The Lady Norse got things started well and got out to a 9-4 lead thanks to the play of outside hitter Isabella Mattila and middle blocker Madisen Overbye.
However, Kaylyn Bowen, Sophie Howard and Athena Dunham of Hibbing led the visitors back to within one at 11-10.
Montana Baker’s ace serve and Mattila’s kill helped Mesabi extend the lead to 16-13 before Hibbing’s Kylah Lind made her presence known with a tip and a kill for a 17-16 Cardinals advantage.
The team’s were within a point or two the rest of game one before a tip by Sarah Voss and later a kill by Mattila gave the Lady Norse game one, 25-22.
Game two was even tighter and was tied 20-20 in the late going. However, the Cardinals’ Bowen showed off her power with two kills down the stretch — including the game winner — for a 25-20 game two victory for the visitors.
The up and down match was stressful, according to Matuszak.
“There was a lot of frustration — probably for their coach too — because both of us would have moments of doing really well and then lapses.’’ In the huddles with the Lady Norse team, she was “just encouraging them, telling them to stay focused.’’
The big swings for each team came when Mesabi’s Mattila and Hibbing’s Bowen rotated into the back row. “Both teams kind of struggled’’ at those times, Matuszak added.
Game three saw Hibbing benefit from Bowen’s kills and an ace serve and a kill from Howard to take an 8-1 lead. Mesabi went down as much as eight points at 13-5 before making a huge rally. Mattila, Baker, Taylor Mejdrich, Kamini Bowman and Voss all chipped in to tie the pivotal game at 23-23. Mattila subsequently smacked a hit through the defense and Hibbing faltered on a return as the Lady Norse grabbed the game, 25-23.
Hibbing turned the tables in game four after Mesabi Range got out to an 11-6 lead. However, after the Lady Norse were penalized for rotation and libero violations, the score was reset to 9-7 in Mesabi’s favor. However, the momentum had shifted with Bowen, Breeze Bergland and Lind powering the Cardinals to the game four win, 25-20, which tied the match at 2-2.
The fourth game was an example of how Mesabi Range was working through an injury to 6-foot-2-inch middle blocker Haley Hansen, who recently broke her foot.
“We’re struggling to figure out how to deal with that loss right now,’’ according to Matuszak, who said 5-foot-8-inch Bowman is playing in her place. “She’s usually overpowered in height in the middle.’’
However, the Lady Norse continued to encourage Bowman and her team, which paid off in game five.
Mattila paced Mesabi Range to a 8-4 lead, while Bowen and Lind kept Hibbing in the contest down 11-10.
But a couple of miscues by the Cardinals and an ace serve by Hanna Sandberg got Mesabi within one point of the match at 14-10. Sandberg then came up with a great dig before Mattila pounded the ball for the game- and match-winning point.
“It came down to who was going to finish on the up and to 15 we’re lucky that we were in our upswing at that point,’’ Matuszak said.
Mattila ended the contest with 31 kills and four blocks, while Voss added 47 set assists and eight digs. Baker added 11 kills and seven digs, and Sandberg came up with 14 digs and three ace serves. In addition, Overbye had 14 digs and four kills, Bowman tallied 11 digs and three blocks and Taylor Mejdrich scored five kills and three ace serves. Stats for Hibbing were not available.
Mesabi Range (4-3, 1-0 conference) plays at Century College in White Bear Lake on Friday night.
