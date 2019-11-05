Lady Norse earn All-Division honors

VIRGINIA — Minnesota College Athletic Conference All-Division First and Second Teams were recently named and four Lady Norse volleyball players were recognized.

Isabella Mattila of Virginia and Montana Baker of Nevis, Minn., were selected to the Northern All-Division First Team, while Sarah Voss of Virginia and Madisen Overbye of Mountain Iron received the Northern All-Division Second Team honors.

In addition, right side hitter Mattila and teammate middle blocker Haley Hansen of Cherry were named to the Region XIIIB All-Tournament Volleyball Team as the Lady Norse captured the runner-up position.

Hailey Tihlarik of Central Lakes was named the Northern Division Player of the Year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments