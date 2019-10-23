Lady Norse fall to Central Lakes, 3-0

VIRGINIA —The top two teams in the Northern Division clashed and Central Lakes came out on top of Mesabi Range, 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-14).
With only one game left in the regular season, the Raiders are now No. 1 in the division, while the Lady Norse are right behind them. Depending on the results of Thursday’s games, either team could wind up on top.
Mesabi Range couldn’t get its serve receive going and also allowed Central Lakes to go on extended runs, said assistant coach Jesse Bennett.
Madisen Overbye led the way with 16 digs, Isabella Mattila put down 10 kills and Montana Baker tallied 10 digs and nine kills (which included her career 500th kill). Sarah Voss added 20 set assists and Haley Hansen scored six kills.
Mesabi (16-10, 11-20 hosts Itasca tonight at 6:30 p.m.
