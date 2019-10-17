Lady Norse head west riding a strong 2019 season

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The Mesabi Range volleyball has had an impressive 2019 season so far and it is only looking up heading into this weekend.
With an 11-1 conference record so far, the Lady Norse need a win against Central Lakes on Wednesday to effectively lock up the No. 1 seed and hosting honors in the upcoming Region XIIIB tournament.
Before that, however, Mesabi Range will get to have some fun in the sun as they take on Riverside City College today in Riverside, California.
With no classes scheduled Thursday and Friday thanks to MEA Weekend, the Lady Norse decided long ago that now would be a perfect time to take a trip to the Golden State.
“It started off with just one player saying volleyball should get to make a trip since the softball team goes on one every spring,” Mesabi Range coach Sara Matuszak said Thursday. “Obviously they go to Florida because of the weather but we figured why not. We can plan a trip too.”
Matuszak then reached out to the California Community College Athletic Association (separate from the NJCAA that the Norse are a part of) to see if a game could be scheduled during MEA Weekend. Riverside had an opening on their schedule and the game was set.
“We found a game and then started planning and doing our fund raising. We figured making this trip would be better than just taking the long weekend off since we’ll actually get to play and do some team bonding.”
Matuszak says Mesabi Range and Riverside are similar teams. The CCCAA operates as a non-scholarship league, much like NJCAA Division III. The Lady Norse coach also said the Tigers feel like a match in the height department with each team boasting a couple of six footers. Riverside also has a strong conference record, similar to the Lady Norse’s.
“We’ve watched a little bit of film on them and they’re definitely a competitive team. But we think we’ll match up well with them and be competitive ourselves.”
The Norse are staying in Venice Beach, a beachfront neighborhood in Los Angeles and about an hour and a half from Riverside. Thursday, Matuszak used their coastal location to get in a tough workout she said.
“We did some beach volleyball today which is really difficult to move in if you’re not used to it. It was a nice 71 or 72 degrees but it was breezy which made it a challenge. It was definitely a good leg workout but it was something different and fun too.”
This trip coinciding with a strong season from the Lady Norse only makes things better according to the second year head coach.
“It’s really been great because we’re having such a great season. “Coming to California would have been great regardless but it’s even better because the team is jelling and having some success. It’s really just the icing on the cake to have this experience right before playoffs.”
A few weeks back, the Norse returned sophomore Haley Hansen to the lineup. Just before the season Hansen broke her foot but was able to recover in time for Mesabi’s playoff push. While it took some time for Hansen to fit back into the rotation, her return has only seemed to give the team the push it needs late in the season.
“We were out of sorts,” when Hansen first came back. “IT just took us a while to figure out everyone and their new place in our rotations but since then we’ve continued to be pretty steady while other teams in the conference have been up and down. We’ve been fortunate to win down when we’ve needed to while teams like Itasca, Hibbing and Northland are left battling for those last couple playoff spots.”
Mesabi Range hosts Central Lakes this upcoming Wednesday, and a win would essentially give them the No. 1 seed as well as hosting duties for the upcoming region tournament, something Matuszak says could be historic for Mesabi Range.
“Going back at least 30 years, I don’t think Mesabi has ever hosted a region tournament so they could be making some history if they’re able to do that. I think they’re really excited that we get to be in this position and now they’re figuring out just how rare it is to have a season like this. We just haven’t seen that in forever.”
After tonight’s game, the Lady Norse will have Saturday and Sunday to sightsee in Los Angeles and relax on the beach before coming back on a red eye flight early Monday morning. Matuszak hopes the team bonding as well as good preparation ahead of Wednesday’s contest will equal success for her squad.
“We get to do some touristy things Saturday and then relax on Sunday. Then we’ll head back and prepare for our big match on Wednesday.”
o
Mesabi Range’s contest with Riverside is set to start at 8 p.m. Central Time, 6 p.m. Pacific Time. It can be viewed live on YouTube by searching “Riverside Athletics.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.