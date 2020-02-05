Lady Norse hold off Raiders, 77-69

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range women’s basketball team has often relied on the post play of sophomore Haley Hansen.
Wednesday night, however, the Central Lakes Raiders effectively removed Hansen from the equation.
The sharpshooting of the Lady Norse came through, however, as Mesabi Range knocked down 15 three pointers as a team to defeat Central Lakes, 77-69.
The game was likely the biggest one yet for Mesabi Range. Going into the contest, the Raiders held the No. 4 seed in the MCAC North, while the Lady Norse were No. 5. A win for Mesabi would move them into fourth, the last spot in the MCAC playoffs.
Hailey Aho got the scoring started off quickly for the Norse with a three pointer on the opening possession. Christianna Monger quickly doubled the lead to six with a three of her own.
Central Lakes got on the board after Kali Mammenga went 1-2 on the free throw line after being fouled by Olivia Suihkonen, but Monger stretched the lead with another long range bomb to make it 9-1.
The Raiders answered back with a three of their own from Lilee Hardee to make it 9-4.
Haley Hansen got her first two points of the game in the post to make it 11-4 as the Norse kept about a seven-point distance between themselves and Central Lakes throughout the first quarter.
After the first 10 minutes of play, the Lady Norse were up 21-14. Monger led Mesabi going into the second with 11 points.
The Raiders began to close the gap early in the second with back-to-back buckets from Paige Wallevand and Mammenga to make it 21-18. But Monger hit her fourth three of the contest to stretch things back out to six.
Hardee responded with a three of her own, but once again Monger had the answer with her fifth three of the night to make it 27-21.
Another Hardee three was followed up by two points from Hansen in the paint to make it 29-24. After some free throw shooting from Central Lakes, the Lady Norse lead had shrunk to two, 29-27.
However the other Mesabi Range guards took matters into their own hands as Aho hit back to back threes. Those six points were then followed up by a pair of threes from Madisen Overbye who put the Lady Norse squarely back in front, 41-27.
Monger hit one more three late in the period and the Lady Norse went into the halftime break up on Central Lakes, 46-30.
“I told them at half that the second half is a whole new game,” said Lady Norse head coach Brad Matuszak. “Haley got into foul trouble in that first half and we haven’t had to rely on our shooting as much but those girls stepped up for us with those shots in the first half.”
Monger led the Lady Norse in scoring with 20 points after the first half.
Mesabi Range opened the third quarter with a 16-7 run that stretched their lead out to 25 points, 62-37. From here, Central Lakes began to slowly chip down at this lead and closed out the third quarter on a 13-0 run that brought the deficit back down to 12.
The final quarter was a game of doing enough to hold on for the Lady Norse. Hansen fouled out of the game halfway through the quarter, her impact in the game limited to just 10 points. Without a 6-foot-2 body playing defense in the paint, Central Lakes began to dish more to their post players and the lead started to shrink even more.
With Mesabi Range up 69-59, Hansen drew her final foul, while coach Matuszak was called for a technical foul just seconds after that. The consecutive fouls gave the Raiders’ Maggi Fellerman four free throws. She sank all of them to make it a six point game.
The Raiders ended up getting as close as five points in the closing minutes, but the Lady Norse held off Central Lakes with free throw shooting at the end to win, 77-69.
Monger led the Lady Norse with 26. Aho finished with 20. Madisen Overbye added 18 and Hansen chipped in with 10.
Now occupying the last playoff spot in the MCAC North, Matuszak says the fate of his team rests in their own hands.
“It was obviously a big win for us tonight. Being in that fourth spot, we control our own destiny. The more games we win, the better it gets for us if we want to stay in that playoff spot.”
Mesabi Range (5-8, 5-4 MCAC North) will continue on this week with a pair of weekend games where they travel to Rainy River and Itasca.
“The girls know what we need to do at practice now and we have a pair of big games this weekend that mean a lot more now.”
CLC 14 16 20 19 — 69
MRC 21 25 16 15 — 77
Central Lakes: Haley Youngbauer 7, Lilee Hardee 24, Paige Wallevand 20, Maggi Fellerman 11, Kali Mammenga 7; Three pointers: Youngbauer 2, Hardee 6; Free throws: 21-27; Total fouls: 16 plus one technical foul; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Hanna Sandberg 1, Hailey Aho 20, Madisen Overbye 18, Haley Hansen 10, Christianna Monger 26, Olivia Suihkonen 2; Three pointers: Aho 5, Overbye 4, Monger 6; Free throws: 14-23; Total fouls: 17 plus one technical foul; Fouled out: Hansen.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Central Lakes 90,
Mesabi Range 56
At Virginia, the Central Lakes men’s basketball team had too much firepower for Mesabi Range Wednesday night, as they defeated the Norsemen 90-56.
The Norsemen were led by Mike Fleming with 14 points. Jaylen Williams added 13.
Lionel Warner led the Raiders with 24 points. Josh Arnold added 16. Beau Bailey chipped in with 13.
Mesabi Range (3-16, 2-8 MCAC North) will play at Rainy River on Friday.
CLC 44 46 — 90
MRC 34 22 — 56
Central Lakes: Josh Arnold 16, Javere Salter 3, Gavin Smith 2, Beau Bailey 13, Lionel Warner 24, Tyler Baribeau 4, Brandon Burggraff 6, Tyree’on Johnson; Three pointers: Arnold 2, Salter 1, Bailey 2, Warner 2, Burggraff 2; Free throws: 21-28; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Dejsani Beamon 3, Mayan White 8, Jaylen Williams 13, William Howard 9, Mike Fleming 14, Mamoudou Cisse 7, Daniel Modi 2; Three pointers: White 2, Fleming 1, Cisse 1; Free throws: 10-14; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.