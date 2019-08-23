Lady Norse net a split at MCAC Crossover event in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD — The Mesabi Range volleyball team opened up their season Friday with a win and a loss at the MCAC Crossover event in St. Cloud.
In their opening match, the Lady Norse fell 3-2 (25-14, 25-27, 25-22, 23-25, 16-14) to Minnesota West before following it up with a 3-1 (25-17, 19-25, 29-27, 25-22) win over Ridgewater in game 2.
Against Ridgewater, Mesabi Range was led by Isabella Mattila with 12 kills, four blocks and two aces. Sarah Voss put up 33 set assists and three blocks.
Taylor Mejdrich, Montana Baker and Kamini Bowman each added seven kills apiece with Bowman digging up five. Madisen Overbye finished with five kills and 10 digs. Hannah Sandberg had two aces.
In game 2, Mattila continued to play strong for the Lady Norse, putting down 18 kills and four blocks. Baker finished with 13 kills and 12 digs.
Voss totaled 38 set assists. Mejdrich finished with seven kills and 2 aces while Bowman had five kills, three aces and five digs. Sandberg dug up eight balls while Morgan Rock tallied six of her own.
One win and one loss on the season, Mesabi Range will continue play at the Crossover total with an 11 a.m. match against Rochester and follow that up with a 1 p.m. battle with Minnesota State-Fergus Falls.
