Lady Norse, Norsemen swept by Ridgewater

VIRGINIA — The Lady Norse had a good showing in their second game back from the cancellation of three games due to low numbers.
Mesabi Range led 27-23 at the half before Ridgewater rallied to score a 64-54 victory at the William Wirtanen Gymnasium.
Haley Hansen paced the Lady Norse with 17 points and 19 rebounds, while Hailey Aho and Madisen Overbye each had nine points. Overbye’s points all came from long range.
Ridgewater was led by Sarah Ibarra with 20 points and Lindsay Minnick and Kaitlyn Rindfleisch with 11 points apiece.
Mesabi Range (0-3) hosts Northland at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Ridgewater 8 15 22 19 — 64
Mesabi Range 15 12 12 15 — 54
R: Lindsay Minnick 11, Kendra Kuczek 9, Sarah Ibarra 20, Sarah Frederick 5, Kaitlyn Rindfleisch 11, Brielle Krossman 4, Brittney schultz 4. 3-pointers: Kuczek 1, Ibarra 3. Free throws: 22-35. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: Frederick.
MR: Hailey Aho 9, Haley Hansen 17, Jazmine Manning 3, Ashley Sanders 7, Hanna Sandberg 7, Madisen Overbye 9, Callie Sellman 2. 3-pointers: Aho 1, Manning 1, Sanders 2, Sanberg 1, Overbye 3, Sellman 1. Free throws: 6-12. Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Aho.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Ridgewater 71,
Mesabi Range 59
At Virginia, Mesabi Range rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit but couldn’t make it all the way back in a 71-59 loss to Ridgewater.
The Norsemen trailed 39-26 at intermission before outscoring the visitors in the second half, 33-32.
Mesabi Range was led by William Howard with 23 points and Mayan White with 12. Jaylen Williams led the team on the glass with nine boards.
The Norse (1-6) host Northland at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Ridgewater 39 32 — 71
Mesabi Range 26 33 — 59
R: Sam Olson 10, Parker Schwinghammer 4, Travis Henderson 18, Travis Visser 14, Jon Olson 10, Mike Middleton 3, Braden Hoksbergen 10, Evan Wiener 2. 3-pointers: S. Olson 2, J. Olson 2, Middleton 1. Free throws: 20-30. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
MR: Jaylen Williams 4, Mamoudou Cisse 9, Joshua Bryant 2, Dejsani Beamon 7, Mayan White 12, William Howard 23, Chris Collins Jr. 2. 3-pointers: Beamon 1, White 2, Howard 1. Free throws: 9-12. Total fouls: 29. Fouled out: Arthur Joaquim, Beamon.
