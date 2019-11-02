Lady Norse runners-up at XIIIB Tournament

BRAINERD — The Mesabi Range College volleyball team looked ended their season Saturday as Region XIIIB runners-up after falling to Central Lakes in the championship game, 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-19).
The second-seeded Lady Norse were victorious the night before, defeating No. 3 Itasca 3-1 (21-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-22) to advance to Saturday’s title game.
Against Itasca, Mesabi Range saw strong performances all around, including a 19 kill performance from Haley Hansen. She added two blocks to her stat line. Madisen Overbye finished with a team-high 26 digs and four ace serves. Taylor Mejdrich tallied five kills and six digs in the win.
Montana Baker was solid all around, putting down 14 kills, serving up four aces, grabbing 11 digs and earning two ace blocks. Kamini Bowman and Sarah Voss each added two blocks with Voss tallying 45 set assists and Isabella Mattila finished with 18 kills and three blocks.
In Saturday’s title match, the Lady Norse ran into an almost perfect top-seeded Central Lakes team.
Overbye finished with 13 digs, Mattila tallied 11 kills and Voss finished with 11 set assists. Despite the loss, the season was still a success for Mesabi Range, who finish as region runners-up for the second year in a row.
Mattila and Hansen were named to the All-Tournament Team following the conclusion of the championship match. In addition, Mattila and Baker were named to the All-MCAC North First Team with Overbye and Voss picking up Second Team honors.
Mesabi Ranges finishes the season with an overall mark of 17-10.
