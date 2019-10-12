THIEF RIVER FALLS — Haley Hansen, Montana Baker and Isabella Mattila combined for 43 kills and Sarah Voss tallied 41 set assists to lead Mesabi Range past Northland, 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-12).
The Lady Norse got off to a bit of a slow start, but took off from there as they improved to 15-8 overall and 10-1 in the MCAC North.
Hansen led the way with 16 kills, five blocks and a .325 hitting percentage, while Baker was also stellar with 14 kills, 10 digs, two blocks and .33 hitting. As for Mattila, she put down 13 kills and added four blocks, while Madisen Overbye dug up 13 volleyballs and served up four aces.
In addition, Hanna Sandberg came up with eight digs and three ace serves, while Kamini Bowman scored two blocks.
Mesabi Range plays at Vermilion on Monday.
