Matuszak has high hopes for Lady Norse 2020 recruiting class

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Range women’s volleyball team has had a successful recruiting season and third-year head coach Sara Matuszak says she has high expectations after the Lady Norse finished as Region runners-up last season.
Joined by returning sophomores Sarah Voss (Virginia), Morgan Rock (South Shore, Wis.) and Taylor Mejdrich (North Woods), Matuszak has added eight more players to the 2020 roster, most of which are coming from the Iron Range.
The Lady Norse have recruited Cherry’s Kaelynn Kudis, Virginia’s Alli Anderson, Northeast Range’s Maiji Maki and Lara Poderzay and Mesabi East’s Emma Baker and Meghan Walker. They’ll be joined by Aurora Grant (South Shore) and Adlene Jideofor from North Miami, Fla.
With the potential of a couple more signees joining the team this summer, Matuszak says things continue to look up for the program after a strong 2019 season.
“With what we have right now, we’re looking at potentially a great season,” Matuszak said Friday in a telephone interview.
This team will be the first that is entirely comprised of Matuszak’s recruits after taking over the program in 2018, a big milestone for any program, according to the coach.
“I’m excited about having the team be made up of just my recruits. I’m excited about that and being able to get my system firmly into place now. I look at the girls that I’ve signed and the ones that are coming back and I think the expectation is that we’ll do better this year than last year.
“We hope to contend at the region tournament after finishing runner-up last year. We’ll be facing a tough Central Lakes team this year just like we do every year, but we have to be as good this year, if not better.”
Matuszak says recruiting close to home is getting more difficult as time goes on due to area high schools offering college-level classes that allow athletes to finish their two-year degree in just one year.
“The high schools offer so many concurrent enrollment classes now so a lot of girls that we’d like to recruit might already have their AA degree or are close to their degree so that becomes a challenge.”
That means the program is dipping its toes into recruiting outside of the area with Rock, Grant and Jideofor all coming from outside Minnesota. Jideofor’s recruitment came to be after Matuszak noticed one of the Floridian’s previous coaches was a Mesabi Range alum.
“A lot of time we contact far out of the area and we don’t get a response. But we had this little alumni connection going with her so we started some conversations and she committed to us. We’re really excited about her. She’s 5-foot-11, a middle hitter and just really athletic. She’s set to go and we’re really excited about her and what she can do.”
In recruiting the standout Cherry hitter Kudis, Matuszak says she was somewhat of a last-minute addition to the team.
“She’s one of the top players in Northern Minnesota. She kind of snuck in at the last minute and we’re really excited to have her. She’s another one that’s close to getting her AA degree so we’ll have her for at least the volleyball season and potentially the basketball season as well.
“With the talent we have, my expectations are high. We hope to be a contender this year at the region tournament.”
With so many community colleges in Northeastern Minnesota, Matuszak says recruiting in the area can be challenging when players have so many options to choose from if they want to stay local.
“Each year, myself and the other coaches in the area agree that it’s difficult to get enough girls to form a competitive team. I’ve been fortunate at Mesabi to have a full roster each year and this year I think is the fullest we’ve had and the most competitive group I’ve had yet.”
One big question mark heading into the season is how the NJCAA and the MCAC will tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and what that means for coaches, players and spectators.
“We’re hopeful we’ll have a full season. There’s a number of options being discussed from no fans to a small group of fans. If there aren’t going to be any fans, that changes the dynamic of coaching and the game too. We’re just waiting to hear what things will look like. Right now, we don’t know what things will look like when the school year starts.”
If anything, Matuszak takes comfort in the fact that every team will be dealing with this issue and they’ll all be tackling it the same way.
“Even practices might look different. If it’s groups of 10 at a time and our roster is over 10 now, well now we’ll scheduling two practices and the whole team isn’t together. I’m not trying to get ahead of myself but every coach is in the same situation right now. At this point, we just have to be patient and see what the guidelines and recommendations are when the season starts and go from there.”
