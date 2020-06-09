MCAC names 2020 All-Academic Team

The Minnesota College Athletic Conference recently named its 2020 All-Academic Team for the winter and spring seasons.

The MCAC All-Academic honorees are announced twice annually, following the completion of both the fall and spring academic semesters.

The local MCAC All-Academic Team (Winter/Spring) is as follows:

• Tyler Baribeau, Central Lakes basketball, Mesabi East

• Gena Mancini, Hibbing CC softball, Mountain Iron

• Trent Braaten, Mesabi Range baseball, Aurora

• Collin Dibb, Mesabi Range baseball, Grand Rapids

• Hunter Frahm, Mesabi Range baseball, Minong, WI

• Austin Harvey, Mesabi Range baseball, Virginia

• Jack Kelly, Mesabi Range baseball, Apple Valley, MN

• Konrad Kisch, Mesabi Range baseball, Osseo, MN

• Kyle Peterson, Mesabi Range baseball, Iron Junction, MN

• Logan Ehlenz, Mesabi Range baseball, Plymouth, MN

• Shawna Butler, Vermilion Community College Women’s Basketball, Ely

• Jade Evans, VCC Women’s Basketball, Woodbury, MN

• Elizabeth Hintze, VCC Women’s Basketball, Coon Rapids, MN

• Alexis Hughes, VCC Women’s Basketball, Warrensville, OH

• Tyrin Edmond, VCC Men’s Basketball, Jackson, AL

• Austin Funk, VCC Men’s Basketball, Grand Meadow, MN

• Shawna Butler, VCC Softball, Ely

• Raynee Crawford-Thronson, VCC Softball, Cambridge, MN

• Jade Evans, VCC Softball, Woodbury, MN

• Elizabeth Hintze, VCC Softball, Coon Rapids, MN

• Ashley Muhlenkort, VCC Softball, Detroit Lakes, MN

• Melissa Nelmark, VCC Softball, Embarrass, MN

• Lxamri Bolden, VCC Baseball, Farmersville, TX

• Max Gausen, VCC Baseball, Warroad, MN

• Alan Justin, VCC Baseball, Holdingford,MN

• Cameron Peterson, VCC Baseball, Callahan, FL

• Brenden Schwichtenberg, VCC Baseball, Apple Valley, MN

• Gavin Villanueva, VCC Baseball, Port Neches, TX

• Cade Wallace, VCC Baseball, Warroad, MN

