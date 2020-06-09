MCAC names 2020 All-Academic Team

The Minnesota College Athletic Conference recently named its 2020 All-Academic Team for the winter and spring seasons.
The MCAC All-Academic honorees are announced twice annually, following the completion of both the fall and spring academic semesters.
The local MCAC All-Academic Team (Winter/Spring) is as follows:
• Tyler Baribeau, Central Lakes basketball, Mesabi East
• Gena Mancini, Hibbing CC softball, Mountain Iron
• Trent Braaten, Mesabi Range baseball, Aurora
• Collin Dibb, Mesabi Range baseball, Grand Rapids
• Hunter Frahm, Mesabi Range baseball, Minong, WI
• Austin Harvey, Mesabi Range baseball, Virginia
• Jack Kelly, Mesabi Range baseball, Apple Valley, MN
• Konrad Kisch, Mesabi Range baseball, Osseo, MN
• Kyle Peterson, Mesabi Range baseball, Iron Junction, MN
• Logan Ehlenz, Mesabi Range baseball, Plymouth, MN
• Shawna Butler, Vermilion Community College Women’s Basketball, Ely
• Jade Evans, VCC Women’s Basketball, Woodbury, MN
• Elizabeth Hintze, VCC Women’s Basketball, Coon Rapids, MN
• Alexis Hughes, VCC Women’s Basketball, Warrensville, OH
• Tyrin Edmond, VCC Men’s Basketball, Jackson, AL
• Austin Funk, VCC Men’s Basketball, Grand Meadow, MN
• Shawna Butler, VCC Softball, Ely
• Raynee Crawford-Thronson, VCC Softball, Cambridge, MN
• Jade Evans, VCC Softball, Woodbury, MN
• Elizabeth Hintze, VCC Softball, Coon Rapids, MN
• Ashley Muhlenkort, VCC Softball, Detroit Lakes, MN
• Melissa Nelmark, VCC Softball, Embarrass, MN
• Lxamri Bolden, VCC Baseball, Farmersville, TX
• Max Gausen, VCC Baseball, Warroad, MN
• Alan Justin, VCC Baseball, Holdingford,MN
• Cameron Peterson, VCC Baseball, Callahan, FL
• Brenden Schwichtenberg, VCC Baseball, Apple Valley, MN
• Gavin Villanueva, VCC Baseball, Port Neches, TX
• Cade Wallace, VCC Baseball, Warroad, MN
