Mesabi Range men’s basketball recruiting in full swing

VIRGINIA — With 18 players currently on her 2020-21 roster, new Mesabi Range College men’s basketball head coach Tamara Moore is more than pleased with how the recruiting process has gone.
Moore — the only female head coach of a collegiate men’s basketball team — was hired nearly two months ago and has her sights set on growing the Norse basketball program in her first year.
In year’s past, the team has struggled with numbers, said Moore, who is trying to be proactive in that regard.
Mesabi Range now has 18 men on the roster and Moore still has some open recruiting going on. She said that will enable her to redshirt some players if necessary. Fifteen will be active to travel and the additional players will help account for those that get injured or have to miss games for academic reasons.
“I just want to be proactive with the numbers,’’ Moore said in a telephone interview. “I kind of found the plan to be pretty successful’’ as head coach of the TC Elite men’s semi-pro team in the Twin Cities for three years.
Looking at the signings Moore and Mesabi Range have made, the new coach believes she has a “good combination of size and speed’’ to go with versatility, good defense and some good height.
“We’re really going to bring in some size that we didn’t have last year,’’ according to the coach, who said the average height is currently 6 feet, 2 inches. In addition, a 6-foot-10-inch player from Chicago will be joining the team, but it hasn’t been announced yet.
The recruits include a number of difference makers, including some that have already played together, said Moore.
Guards Glentrell Carter and Mark Campbell and forward Michael Johnson all played at Minneapolis Patrick Henry last season and are ready to hit the ground running for the 2020-21 season.
“That makes for chemistry right off the bat.’’
Adding to that will be another trio from Minneapolis Edison in guards Jaheim Culverson, Pierre Hampton and Ramel Hill.
Getting back to the team’s added height, Anthony Rayson of St. Louis Park comes in at 6 feet, 8 inches, while Dwight Allen measures 6 feet, 7 inches. Other noted additions include Gabriel Rivera of Orland, Fla., and Nataj Sanders of Campbellville, Ky.
While there will be a number of players from the Twin Cities area, Moore said she “didn’t start with those guys. I started with the guys still on the team.’’ Those returners are guards Dejsani Beamon of Chicago and guard Mayan White of Lexington, Ky.
“All of them decided they wanted to stay, and I built from there.’’
Regarding the newcomers, Moore said her experience as a WNBA player, high school girls and TC Elite coach and starting up the Official Basketball Association were all drawing cards for the recruits.
“It was easy for them to sign on the line’’ after everything was considered.
With the coronavirus pandemic still a concern, Moore is giving her players some workouts via Zoom, which enables the guys to connect with each other.
That will be especially important when the fall semester gets underway regarding team building.
“The guys are really excited to get up to campus.’’
