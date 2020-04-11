Mesabi Range names Tamara Moore as new head of men’s basketball program

VIRGINIA — On Saturday, Mesabi Range College named former WNBA player Tamara Moore as the new head coach of the men’s basketball program.
A Minneapolis native, Moore guided the Minneapolis North Lady Polars to a state championship in 1998. She was named Minnesota Miss Basketball that year and earned All-American honors from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
“I have been offered the chance to make history by being the first woman to ever be hired to run a college men’s basketball program and I’m beyond blessed to start this new decade with this amazing honor,’’ she said on her Facebook page.
Moore played for four years collegiately at Wisconsin and became the Badgers all-time leader in steals and assists by the end of her career.
In 2002, she was drafted 15th overall in the WNBA Draft by the Miami Sol and played for numerous teams over the next six years, including the Minnesota Lynx in her rookie season.
