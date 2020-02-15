MI-B girls drop Maranatha, 69-52

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Mountain Iron-Buhl had three scorers in double figures en route to a 69-52 win over Maranatha Christian Academy Saturday.
Seventeen points from Jordan Zubich, 15 from Miah Gellerstedt and 14 from Sage Ganyo helped the Rangers overcome a slow start to get the victory.
Head coach Jeff Buffetta said his team was down 10 points early before picking up the intensity. The higher energy level then turned into putting the ball in the basket a little more, he added.
“It was fun to see them turn it around and play well.’’
The win also allowed the Rangers (18-6) to avenge last year’s loss to MCA in the rivalry now going on nine years.
The Mustangs were led by Chloe Jarnot with 16 points.
MI-B plays at Heritage Christian in Maple Grove on Friday.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 35 34 — 69
Maranatha 31 21 — 52
MI-B: Laney Ryan 2, Jacie Kvas 3, Hali Savela 1, Jordan Zubich 17, Miah Gellerstedt 15, Sage Ganyo 14, Mia Ganyo 5, Ava Butler 8, Lauren Maki 4. 3-pointers: Zubich 3, Gellerstedt 3, S. Ganyo 1, M. Ganyo 1. Free throws: 9-18. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: M.a Ganyo.
MCA: Audrey Dehler 3, Demaiyah Hill 8, Maliyah White 11, Chloe Jarnot 16, Abigail Lanari 2, Kayla Griffin 1, Alainah Erickson 11. 3-pointers: Hill 1, White 1, Jarnot 4, Erickson 1. Free throws: 7-16. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Northland 99,
Mesabi Range 52
At Thief River Falls, the Lady Norse’s Haley Hansen dropped in 27 points, but Mesabi Range still came up short in a 99-52 loss to Northland.
The Lady Norse also got eight points from Christianna Monger. Hansen added six rebounds, while Madisen Overbye pulled down seven.
The Pioneers were paced by Carly Mekash with 25 points.
Mesabi Range (6-11 overall, 6-7 in the Northern Division) close out the season against Lake Superior at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ordean Middle School in Duluth.
Northland 31 17 28 23 — 99
Mesabi Range 12 12 16 12 — 52
MRC: Haley Hansen 27, Christianna Monger 8, Hailey Aho 6, Madisen Overbye 6, Olivia Suihkonen 2, Hanna Sandberg 3. 3-pointers: Monger 2, Overbye 2, Aho 1, Sandberg 1. Free throws: 8-16. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Aho, Overbye.
NL: Bailey Greene 8, Carly Mekash 25, Macy Skyberg 20, Janie Wunderlich 17, Emma Duden 16, Holly Steer 3, Emma Waling 5, Alex Syverson 5. 3-pointers: Greene 2, Wunderlich 2, Duden 1, Syverson 1. Free throws: 21-29. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mesabi Range 77,
Northland 64
At Thief River Falls, Mesabi Range’s William Howard led all scorers with 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had seven steals in a 77-64 win over Northland.
The Norsemen also got 23 points from Mayan White and 11 points and six boards from Jaylen Williams. Dejsani Beamon also handed out six assists.
The Pioneers were fueled by 23 points from Brenson Alteme.
Mesabi Range (5-18 overall, 4-10 in the Northern Division) play at Lake Superior College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Duluth (Ordean Middle School).
Mesabi 31 46 — 77
Northland 36 28 — 64
MRC: William Howard 24, Dejsani Beamon 6, Mayan White 23, Jaylen Williams 11, Mamoudou Cisse 1, Josue Collazo 4, TQ Wair 8. 3-pointers: White 5, Howard 1, Williams 1, Wair 1. Free throws: 9-12. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
NL: Zack Meyer 4, Kenny Placide 8, Bakri Gubara 12, Brenson Alteme 23, Quincy Leday 2, Neal Garcia 11, Adrian Scott 4. 3-pointers: Alteme 4, Gubara 2. Free throws: 12-16. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
