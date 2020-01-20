LITTLEFORK — Sophomore Ava Butler led all scorers with 21 points as the Rangers downed the Vikings on the road, 78-25.
Mountain Iron-Buhl also got 13 points from eighth-grader Jordan Zubich.
Head coach Jeff Buffetta said his squad’s ball move against the Vikings’ zone, which created some nice 3-point opportunities, stood out in the game.
While the Rangers dominated play, Buffetta said there are always things to work heading to the season’s final stretch.
MI-B (10-4) plays Thursday at Deer River.
MIB 49 29 — 78
LBF 14 11 — 25
MIB: Laney Ryan 4, Jacie Kvas 2, Hali Savela 6, Jordan Zubich 13, Brooke Niska 1, Miah Gellerstedt 4, Sage Ganyo 9, Mia Ganyo 8, Ava Butler 21, Desi Milton 2, Lauren Maki 8. 3-pointers; Savela 2, Zubich 2, S. Ganyo 1, M. Ganyo 2, Butler 5. Free throws: 8-11. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
LBF: Danielle Erickson 9, Andi Williams 2, Elise Larson 3, McKenzie Swenson 2, Margaret Larson 4, Emily Fairchild 5. 3-pointers: E. Larson 1, Fairchild 1. Free throws: 5-7. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Fairchild.
Duluth Marshall 72,
Ely 38
At Ely, up against one of the best teams in Class AA girls’ basketball, a short-handed Ely squad came up short in a 72-38 loss to Duluth Marshall.
“We’re down three starters tonight’’ due to illness, said head coach Darren Visser. “The sick bug’s hitting us hard right now.’’
Despite the loss, Visser said he was really proud of how his younger players have come in and stepped up.
The Timberwolves were led by Erika Mattson, who dropped in a trio of 3-pointers on her way to 14 points.
The Hilltoppers (12-1) got 25 points from Gianna Kneepkens, 13 from Merlea Mrozik and 11 from Grace Kirk.
Ely (10-4) hosts Bigfork tonight.
Marshall 50 22 — 72
Ely 22 16 — 38
DM: Grace Kirk 11, Ada Skafte 6, Gianna Kneepkens 25, Merlea Mrozik 13, Laila Monroe 4, Dasia Starks 7, Maritsa Harris 6. 3-pointers: Kirk 1, Skafte 2, Kneepkens 1, Mrozik 2, Starks 1. Free throws: 3-4. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
Ely: Erika Mattson 14, Grace Latourell 7, Rachel Coughlin 5, Kate Coughlin 2, Taylor Gibney 4, Madeline Perry 6, Ande Visser 2. 3-pointers: Mattson 3, Latourell 1. Free throws: 6-12. Total fouls: 3. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Marshall 71,
Ely 69
At Ely, Marshall’s Jasper Timm grabbed a rebound and put it back in at the buzzer to lead his team past the Timberwolves, 71-69.
Ely head coach Tom McDonald said his club was up 67-60 with just over three minutes to go, but missed shots and turnovers did in the Timberwolves.
Ely was paced by Brock Latourell with 30 points, which included eight from long range. Eric Omerza and Dylan Fenske each added 12 points.
Ely (11-4) plays at Fond du Lac today.
DM 34 37 — 71
Ely 43 26 — 69
DM: Mason Boos 6, Osi Igwe 8, Samuel Lohn 3, Alex Olson 5, Oscar Timm 8, Santiago Gomez 12, Matt Erickson 2, Jasper Timm 27. 3-pointers: Igwe 1, Lohn 1, Olson 1, O. Timm 2, Gomez 3, J. Timm 1. Free throws: 4-5. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Ely: Joey Bianco 3, Brock Latourell 30, Eric Omerza 12, Emmett Faltesek 3, Dylan Fenske 12, Will Davies 6, Harry Simons 1, Bryce Longwell 2. 3-pointers: Latourell 8, Davies 2, Bianco 1, Faletesek 1. Free throws: 3-4. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mesabi Range 86,
Fond du Lac 61
At Cloquet, William Howard led all scorers with 24 points Monday as Mesabi Range College downed Fond du Lac on the road, 86-61.
Howard added eight rebounds, Dejsani Beamon dropped in 15 points and Mamoudou Cisse added a dozen points. Jaylen Williams led the way on the boards with 10, while Josue Collazo added nine rebounds and eight points.
Fond du Lac was led by Lamarr Williams with 20 and Camden Berger with 18.
Mesabi Range (2-13 overall/1-5 MCAC North) play Wednesday at Hibbing at 7:30 p.m.
MRC 45 41 — 86
FDL 25 36 — 61
MRC: Dejsani Beamon 15, Mayan White 9, Jarien Ramos 8, Jaylen Williams 8, Josue Collazo 8, William Howard 24, Mamoudou Cisse 12, Daniel Modi 2. 3-pointers: Beamon 2, White 3, Ramos 2, Cisse 2. Free throws: 7-11.
